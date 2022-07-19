 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May drunk driving convictions

Karielle Figueroa of Lake Villa, IL, was fined $848 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for seven months and she was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Andres Gamez-Medellin of Racine was fined $848 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for seven months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

