May drunk driving convictions

Karielle Figueroa of Lake Villa, IL, was fined $848 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for seven months and she was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Andres Gamez-Medellin of Racine was fined $848 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for seven months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
