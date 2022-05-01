Mayor: City growth spurs need for more police, fire

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said he believes the city needs more police and firefighters as Kenosha continues to grow, and that need is behind a proposal to seek a public referendum increasing funding for public safety.

“We’re looking at this in the sense that as we continue to grow the city needs to be able to add police and fire,” Antaramian told the Kenosha News. “If we are going to move forward and make sure that people are protected and we are able to do our jobs — police police and fire are very tight — that’s the reason this is now moving forward. It will definitely make a difference. There’s going to continue to be a need for more fire and police as the city continues to grow.”

A proposal to schedule the referendum will go before the city council on Monday night.

The city hopes to hire 10 additional police officer positions with associated equipment, and six additional firefighter positions with associated equipment.

The city would seek to exceed the state’s statutory levy limit on what it can tax property owners in 2022 for enhanced protective services. It would collect the money in 2023. The current levy limit is 2.654%, or $75,763,738. Antaramian wants it increased to 3.3%, which would increase the levy by $2.5 million for a total of $78,263,738.

Chiefs support it

Both the police chief and fire chief voiced support for the referendum.

Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen said Kenosha is not immune to crime or its consequences.

“Crime scenes have become more complex due to advancing technologies that also require a greater personnel allocation and require greater technical skills,” Larsen said in a media release. “Additionally, the department has increased its focus on building relations with the community and I believe this will play an equally significant role in any expansion of the department.”

Fire Chief Chris Bigley said the fire department is facing increased call volume and more complex incidents that need responding.

“While emergency medical response is the primary duty, along with fire suppression, the complexity of these calls and the manpower needed to provide required treatment continue to tax our resources,” Bigley said in the media release. “The additional manpower will allow the Fire Department to continue to provide other services including fire prevention inspections, fire investigations and public education in a timely manner.”

Would be added to primary Aug. 9

If approved Monday, the referendum would be held Aug. 9, the same day as the primary election.

If the referendum is ultimately approved by a majority of city voters, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay roughly $5.50 per month, or $66 a year.

Antaramian said he hopes state laws are changed in the future so municipalities are not required to use referendums to increase funding for emergency services. Antaramian believes the referendum will have the support from council members and approved by voters in the summer.

