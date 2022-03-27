Mayor not worried about Dairyland site

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian sees approaching growth in the long-dormant Dairyland Greyhound Park site.

The site is being developed by the Zilber Property Group and the Forest County Potawatomi community.

In 2020, the Kenosha City Council voted in favor of a certified survey map to allow Zilber Group to subdivide the property into two lots, one for Heartland Produce, and the other of about 164 acres to accommodate Project Greeneway.

The Greeneway Development is expected to include a 360-unit apartment complex, industrial buildings, a business park and retail development.

“It’s really up to the developer to move forward with what’s coming in next,” Antaramian said.

“I’m not worried about that site. It’s a timing issue. When they’re ready to move they’ll move,” he said.

Antaramian said one of the most difficult things is asking the public to be patient. The dog track in Kenosha closed in 2009. The Menominee tribe tried to open a casino there but former Gov. Scott Walker rejected the bid in 2015 despite public support.

“Everyone wants things to happen quickly. ... either accumulating land or the processes we have to follow, and entities going out raising funds to do things, it’s not inexpensive,” he said.

In 2021, Heartland Produce Company, a Kenosha-based wholesale produce distributor for more than 25 years, officially closed on the purchase of approximately 31 acres of land at the 240-acre Dairyland site at I-94 and Highway 158.

Gov. Tony Evers headlined the groundbreaking event on July 15.

Heartland, which originated in Elgin, Ill., in 1989 and moved here in 1994, will take up residence in a new 206,000-square-foot cold-storage facility. There is also potential for even more future expansion of an additional 213,000 square feet.

The company, which distributes fruits, vegetables, organics and locally grown produce, is expected to employ about 180 people — an increase from the current workforce of 150 — at an average wage above $28 per hour.

