Mayor’s Youth Commission Awards Announced for the 4th quarter 2021/22 School Year

The Mayor's Youth Commission presents awards to eight students for the fourth nomination period of the 2021-2022 school year.

The commission created the awards program to recognize the personal achievements and positive contributions of the community's youth.

Janelle Brown, a fifth grade student at Jeffery elementary, was nominated for her selfless, caring behavior. Brown held a Safety Patrol position and took it very seriously. Her school counselor, Beth Pelc, said, "She has never heard Janelle say an unkind word to anyone."

Peyton Cooper, an eight grade student at Mahone Middle School, was nominated for her decision-making skills, volunteerism, friendliness and academic success. Cooper volunteered at school as a Gear Up helper and lunchtime tutor.

Matthew Ficker, a senior at Tremper High School, was nominated for his high achievements in academics and his time dedicated to giving back to the community. In addition to his active membership in a variety of clubs and organizations and his time volunteering for his church, Ficker also runs a food collection with his brother for the Shalom Center , cleans ditches on local roads and assists with the Chiwakee Prairie Restoration Program.

Aidan Funk, a senior at Bradford High School, was nominated for his volunteer service hours and his leadership as varsity football captain. Funk contributed over 100 service hours to various organizations and mentored students both on and off the football field. Funk is described as having a "'pay it forward' attitude in all he does."

Kameron Parks, a second grade student at Roosevelt Elementary, was nominated for dedicating himself to helping others. He is said to, "line up in the hallway with other students and help those who feel nervous. He truly takes the time to find out how others are feeling and reaches out to them to help without being asked."

Amanda Poulos, a senior at Bradford High School, was nominated for her academic success and service to the community. Poulos was ranked number one in her class on an unweighted scale and remained on academic honor roll every semester of high school. She has dedicated more than 100 hours to community service and is described as "an outstanding student who values helping others and is an asset to her community."

Alex Rodriguez, a senior at Bradford High School, was nominated for his hard work in academics and his time volunteering in the community. Rodriguez graduated early in the top 20% in his class to pursue his interest in law enforcement and make a positive impact in the community. Rodriguez volunteered over 100 hours of his time as a teaching assistant at Bradford, and he is said to be "a positive role model for his peers and for the Kenosha community."

A'Nya Ross, a second grade student at Frank Elementary School, was nominated for being a model student. Ross is described as "a natural born leader who does her best at all times and respects herself and others. She is kind, understanding, and helpful and demonstrates control over her actions and words." Ross was the first VIP student of the month and is a Character Leader of Trustworthiness.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.