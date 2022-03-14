Mayor's Youth Commission announces second quarter awards

The Mayor’s Youth Commission in Kenosha has announced eight awards for the second quarter of the 2021-22 school year.

The program recognizes the community’s youth for their outstanding personal achievements and the important, positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.

Students named include:

Jaxson Anderson, an eighth-grader at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, who was nominated by teacher Laura Kononchuk. In addition to making good grades, he makes every effort to ensure younger students feel included and welcome. Anderson also serves as president of the Student Council and is a member of the Safety Patrol. He offers assistance in many ways at the school, including raising and lowering the flag every day regardless of the weather.

Savannah Basley, a third-grader at Nash Elementary School, who was nominated by Dean of Students Lacy Dusak. In her nomination letter, Dusak stated that Basley is a student that every teacher would love to have in their classroom, adding that she is one of the kindest and most compassionate children she knows. Savannah is someone who can always be counted on to help other students and to make kind and respectful choices. She is a high achiever who seeks out additional opportunities to further her learning.

Aurelia Despin, an eighth-grader at All Saints School, who was nominated for her academic accomplishments, strong work ethic and her good will toward other students. She has achieved high honors throughout middle school. She has been an active member with the Student Council, Safety Patrol and Forensics, as well as basketball and track teams. She has been a VIP Student of the Month and D.A.R.E. contest winner. She is known to help other students understand difficult concepts and is a good listener when a friend needs someone to talk to. Her dedication, diligence and goodwill were cited in naming her to the award.

Aniyah Ervin, a senior at Bradford High School, who was nominated by school counselor Robin Mars. Mars states that Ervin has been very involved in Bradford’s Key Club, her church and as a community activist. However, he feels that her time as president of the African American Youth Initiative for the past two years, through such uncertain times, is what makes her especially worthy of this honor. While she has been recognized publicly for giving supportive speeches within our community, she also finds it just as important to be sure her fellow peers at Bradford feel safe and supported. Ervin is a reminder to students that they do have a voice, and their role is to look out, listen and care for one another. Her mission is to create community within the school.

Andrew Geissman, an eighth-grader at All Saints School, who was nominated for demonstrating patriotism, academic achievement and leadership. Andrew’s school activities include student council, safety patrol and choir. He also had a lead role in the school musical, and is known as a committed, dedicated student. Geissman achieved First Honors on the honor roll and, in the midst of the pandemic, is known as someone who uplifts others through his self-giving character.

Matteo Isenberg, an eighth-grader at All Saints School, who was nominated by teacher Francesca Capelli who said Isenberg is a generous teammate in soccer, basketball and baseball. Capelli also noted his diligence, kindness and academic achievements. Isenberg earned a 4.0 GPA and First Academic Honors while facing the challenge of attending school virtually last fall, while classmates were able to attend in-person. He maintained his positive attitude throughout, and even took advantage of meeting deadlines early. Capelli added Isenberg is caring, empathetic and respectful.

Ismelda Ochoa Martinez, a second-grader at Frank Elementary School, who was nominated by teacher Julie Neumaier, who remarked on Ismelda’s enthusiasm for learning as an inspiration for other students. Martinez is a native Spanish speaker, who learned English quickly since beginning school at Frank this year. She also is a talented artist and writer, who has created several of her own books with positive messages, including “Kamila the Hero.”

Viammy Truong, an eighth-grader at All Saints Catholic School, who was nominated by theology teacher Suzette Bilotti as an outstanding student and also for her strong integrity and caring nature. Truong has maintained a 4.0 grade point average and High Honors and is an active contributor in class discussions. She is a member of the ASCS choir and enjoys creating art. She assists other students by creating study guides and is a leader in the classroom.

Nomination forms can be obtained in the Mayor’s Office, Room 300, in the Municipal Building, or on the internet at www.kenosha.org under the tab Mayor/Administration.

