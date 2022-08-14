Mayor's Youth Commission awards scholarships to local students

The Mayor's Youth Commission recently presented six scholarships to local youths, citing them for their hard work, dedication, and numerous achievements, both academic and otherwise.

All scholarships are funded with proceeds from the City of Kenosha Brick Memorial Program.

DaRon Green received d the $5,000 Mayor’s Youth Commission scholarship. He attended LakeView Technology Academy, graduating Summa Cum Laude this past spring. Throughout his high school career, he challenged himself academically, and provided support for his underclassmen, while still finding time for his hobbies of history research, basketball, working out, and helping out in the community. His accomplishments are numerous including being crowned Mr. Juneteenth this summer. He will attend Xavier University, majoring in law focusing on activism and civil rights.

Olivia Lehmann, a 2022 graduate of Bradford High School, will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship. She is dedicated to serving the community. She has volunteered at the Shalom Center, Feed My Starving Children, CareNet, and has service hours through National Honor Society. She is a teacher in her church nursery and is involved in her church’s youth group. Besides all of her involvement and volunteer work, and being passionate about playing softball, she maintained high grades, and remained on the honor roll all four years of high school, and overall ranked fourth in her class. She will be attending Taylor University, majoring in marketing and sports management.

Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to the following individuals:

Aneavia Bolden , who graduated magna cum laude from Bradford High School this spring. She was cited as an effective leader and role-model for her classmates. She gives back to her community by volunteering in the African American Youth Initiative, as a Bradford Link crew Leader, and with organizations that give back to others. She will be attending Prairie View A & M University in its pre-med/nursing program.

Aniyah Ervin, a 2022 graduate of Bradford High School. She was very involved in Bradford's Key Club, her church, and as a community activist. Her time as president of African American Youth Initiative was noted as making her especially worthy of the honor. She is a reminder to students that they do have a voice, and their role is to look out, listen and care for one another. She was crowned Miss Juneteenth Kenosha 2022. She is now attending Louisiana State University, pursuing a degree in education with the plan to become a teacher.

Matthew Ficker, a 2022 graduate of Tremper High School. He has been an active member of numerous school clubs and athletics while maintaining a high GPA with AP and Honors classes. He strives to help his community, volunteering at his church, working at the Interfaith Network Nightly Shelter soup kitchen, fish fries, festivals, and on a mission trip. Additionally, he started an annual food collection with his brothers, and has helped with cleaning ditches on the local roads and assisting with the Chiwaukee Prairie Restoration Program. He will be attending Winona State University where he will majoring in Composite Material Engineering.

Jamie Hall, who graduated from Bradford High School, ranking third in her class of over three hundred students. She was very involved in Bradford's organizations, serving as the Vice President of Service for National Honor's Society as well as a member of Link Club. She is also active in her community and has volunteered over 100 hours. She worked hard to be a top achieving student, while also striving to help those around her. She will be attending Howard University, majoring in Political Science.