McIlroy makes strong push

Rory McIlroy was more interested in his own history in the majors than the peculiar heritage at Southern Hills on Thursday at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Okla.

Southern Hills has proven to be favorable to frontrunners. As for McIlroy, he has failed to break par in the opening round 15 times in the 27 majors he has played since winning his last one.

So there was reason for that bounce in his step when he finished with an 18-foot birdie putt for a 5-under 65, giving him a one-shot lead at end of a warm and windy day.

He was asked — yes or no — if it was the start he wanted.

“Yes or no? No, I'd rather shoot 74 and try to make the cut tomorrow," he said. “Yeah, look, it was a great start. I've been carrying some good form. I think when your game is feeling like that, it's just a matter of going out there and really sticking to your game plan, executing as well as you possibly can, and just sort of staying in your own little world."

It's a different world for Tiger Woods, who chose a different path on a right leg shattered in a car crash 15 months ago and feeling worse on this day than it did at the Masters last month.

Three bogeys in the middle of his round ruined a good start for Woods. Two bogeys at the end gave him a 74, his worst start to the PGA Championship since 2015. And then he limped away for an afternoon of ice baths.

“I just can’t load it,” Woods said of his right leg, injured in February 2021. “Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, and walking hurts, and twisting hurts. It’s just golf. I don’t play that, if I don’t do that, then I’m all right.”

McIlroy had a one-shot lead over Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge and Will Zalatoris, who finished his 66 with a 30-foot birdie, his fourth putt of 25 feet or longer.

Soccer

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is switching affiliation from Germany to the United States and is among 27 players invited to the Americans’ next-to-last training camp ahead of the World Cup.

Haji Wright, a 24-year-old forward from Los Angeles who is on a scoring run in the Turkish league, also is among the players who could make their U.S. debuts along with Borussia Mönchengladbach outside back Joe Scally, who was on the roster for November World Cup qualifiers but did not get in a match.

Glasgow Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic also were called in Friday after being bypassed in the 14 qualifiers from September to March.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, sidelined since breaking broke a bone in his left foot on Feb. 22, was invited and could make his return.

Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna (reoccurrence of leg injury on April 28), Atlanta defender Miles Robinson (torn left ACL on May 7), Barcelona outside back Sergiño Dest (right hamstring on April 24) and Young Boys striker Jordan Pefok (hasn't played since May 7) will miss the games due to injuries. Josh Sargent and Chris Richards are also hurt.

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks and Ausgburg forward Ricardo Pepi were among the notable omissions. Pepi has been playing constantly for 15 months and has not scored in 24 matches for club and country since October. Brooks, a 29-year-old defender who was on the 2014 World Cup roster, has not been picked by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter since qualifiers last September.

College football

Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee has passed away. He was 59.

The school said the longtime college football coach died on Friday but didn't release the cause of death.

New Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez hired Magee in December, the fourth school where they have worked together.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee,” Rodriguez said. “Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way."

Magee spent last season as Duke's running backs coach. He was Rodriguez's offensive coordinator at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona and the tight ends coach at Mississippi, where the Gamecocks' head coach was offensive coordinator in 2019.

