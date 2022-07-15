Meesha is a sweet old lady looking for her forever home! She was adopted out as a young cat and... View on PetFinder
Two arrested after fleeing Kenosha Police, crashing into porch and running from scene Saturday morning
Two men were arrested after allegedly fleeing from Kenosha Police in a vehicle, crashing into a porch and then running away from law enforceme…
A man died after being struck by a vehicle in the 5600 block of Green Bay Road early Sunday, according to Kenosha police.
The 5-year-old boy pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach on Tuesday evening has died.
Kenosha County man with serious injuries air-lifted to hospital after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree
SALEM LAKES — A Kenosha-area man suffered serious injuries after he apparently lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a t…
A café for military veterans will open its doors to the community with an open house Saturday.
"He was the best dad ever."
A surge in violence in the city over the past week has Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian calling again for an increase in police officers, as well…
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.
When it comes to keeping your home cool, it's about keeping humidity at bay. Heating and cooling experts offer these tips for when a hot spell arrives.