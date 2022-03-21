Meet the candidates running for the county's District 11 supervisor seat

Two newcomers are running to represent District 11 on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors this spring.

Guida Brown, executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc., is running against Zach Stock, owner of Zach’s Lawn Care, on April 5.

The County Board position, which is part-time, is a two-year term with a $6,526 annual salary. The seat is currently held by Ronald Frederick, who has represented the area since 2010, who did not seek reelection.

District 11 occupies much of the city of Kenosha’s central area, largely south of 60th Street and north of 75th Street, and east of 50th Avenue and west of 30th Avenue.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office. Here are their responses in alphabetical order:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Brown: Everyone wants to live in one of the top ten best places, so how do we achieve that for Kenosha County? How do we ensure that we have affordable, safe housing with good jobs, quality health care, and low crime, among other concerns? Rather than pointing fingers at others, the County Board needs to work together with the new county executive to make those bests come to fruition. We have great parks, great trails, great opportunities, so let’s work to make them best. It’s no secret that health and human services are the largest expenditures of Kenosha County, and that’s for good reason. It costs money to provide services, but it also takes a lot of effort to have the best services.

Stock: As a County Board supervisor I intend to focus on three things: Safe Communities, Strong Economy, Smart Spending.

Safe Communities: I understand the importance of protecting the families, homes, and businesses in our community. As County Board supervisor I will advocate for resources to support law enforcement and fight Kenosha County’s increasing theft and violence. I would also support an investigation into the response of the 2020 riots so that we can take steps to ensure that our community stays safe in the years to come.

Strong Economy: Families and businesses are still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus. Parents have had to navigate ever-changing pandemic restrictions while businesses have had to adapt to closures, mandates, and employee shortages. Small business is the backbone of our economy and there are over 75 of them in District 11 alone. As your representative, I will advocate for programs and policies that support economic recovery while safely getting people back to work and back on track.

Smart Spending: As supervisor, my goal will be to improve the fiscal management of the county and will seek out waste and needless spending wherever it hides. As the owner of a debt-free company, I take this topic seriously and will ensure that best practices are followed. Every dollar spent should bring value to the county and I will focus on ways to cut spending and heavy taxation while still increasing revenue to fund the county’s needs.

Why are you running for office?

Brown: I’m running because I care what happens, and I have the skills to help. During my employment currently at Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc., where I’ve been for 13 years, and previously at Women and Children’s Horizons for six years, I have basically been the CEO of my own version of Kenosha County: staff, grants, fees, programs, consumers and facilities. I’ve dealt with all of the aspects of county government in my microcosm, and now I can use my skills to help the greater community. My vast and varied experiences working in nonprofits make me a great candidate for County Board supervisor. Further, I have great skills managing conflict, and while no one wants conflict, politically we have too much of it right now. I’m a clear communicator who is willing and able to have difficult conversations in a respectful manner in order to work for the greater good of the citizens.

Stock: 2020 was a wake-up call for me. As a business owner and resident of Kenosha, I, like everyone else, was impacted by the events of the last two years. After watching businesses close, Kenosha burn, and our country become increasingly divided, I began to realize the importance of understanding how our local government operates. When redistricting was completed, and the incumbent announced he would not seek another term, I knew the time was right to take an opportunity to represent my neighborhood in our county government. District 11 is near and dear to me. My lawn care company began by pushing my mower though this neighborhood at 14 and asking you to hire me to mow lawns, pull weeds, and perform many other odd jobs. Now 15 years later, we are a top-rated, award-winning company that continues to grow each year. By using the professional skills I have learned, and the many relationships we have built, it is my hope by serving as your County Board supervisor I can give back to the community that gave me my start and help move our County forward.

