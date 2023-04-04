The two men accused of defiling a woman’s driver’s license at a Kenosha car dealership and making a video of the act made their initial appearances at Intake Court Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan Slaven, of Milwaukee, and Zachary Brugioni, of Lake Forest, Ill., were charged March 21 in Kenosha County Circuit court with misdemeanors of being party to a crime (theft), criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct for their alleged involvement in the Feb. 25 incident at NH Auto Sales, 9000 Sheridan Road.

The theft and property damage charges carry fines of up to $10,000 each or up to nine months in prison, or both. The disorderly conduct charge comes with a fine of up to $1,000 or up to nine months in jail, or both. Both 26-year-olds pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Timothy Martin asked for cash bonds and for Slaven and Brugioni to have no contact with each other. Martin also asked that they have no contact with the woman.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed $1,000 signature bonds on both men and said they are to have no contact with the woman. The men, who are business partners, may have contact with each other but not discuss the case without their attorneys present.

Pretrial conferences for both men are set for June 14 before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

Criminal complaint

Leah Jefferson, the woman whose driver’s license was defiled, reported to police that she had gone to test drive a car at the dealership on Feb. 25 and had to provide her driver’s license, but forgot to retrieve it when she left. She did not purchase a vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Jefferson said she later contacted the dealership and spoke with Slaven, who she said “pretended as if he didn’t know” what she was talking about, according to the complaint.

Jefferson said she offered to pay $5 to have the driver’s license mailed to her because she lived out of town and that Slaven said he would speak to her further about it, according to the complaint.

Jefferson said that later she was contacted on Instagram by someone she didn’t know who told her about a video posted to Snapchat that showed someone bending her Wisconsin driver’s license in half and someone else urinating on it.

Jefferson provided the video to a Kenosha police detective who reviewed the 46-second video, noting that the license was bent “multiple times” before being placed on the bumper of a truck “to be urinated on,” according to the criminal complaint.

The video was labeled with the name and city of the car dealership.

According to the complaint, Jefferson denied having “any type of confrontation” with Slaven.

A day after the incident, Brugioni reportedly contacted the detective who had been trying to contact Slaven.

According to the complaint, Brugioni, who said he was a co-owner of NH Auto Sales, confirmed that Jefferson had been at the dealership and said she had indicated to Slaven that she planned to buy the vehicle.

Brugioni reportedly said that he and Slaven became frustrated that the woman did not buy the vehicle and that she was loud when talking about things that were wrong with the vehicle she test drove, causing another customer to back out of a sale.

Brugioni admitted to the detective that he had urinated on the license and that Slaven had bent it, according to the complaint.

Police recovered the damage driver’s license four days later.