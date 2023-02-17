SOMERS - Former Carthage College men's basketball head coach Bosko Djurickovic has been named to this year's Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame induction class announced earlier this week.

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

Djurickovic completed his 24th season as Carthage's head in 2019-20, following a career (1985-1994) at North Park University. He officially announced his retirement from coaching in July 2020.

In 34 years of coaching, Djurickovic recorded a record of 567-326 (371-247 in 24 years at Carthage, 196-79 in 10 years at North Park) for an overall winning percentage of .635.

Djurickovic's 567 victories rank 30th all-time among NCAA Division III coaches, while his winning percentage at Carthage (.600) ranks second on the school's all-time list, and his 371 wins rank him first all-time. His 305 career wins in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) places him second on the all-time coaching list.

The Carthage men's basketball team rose to the national spotlight four years into his tenure, winning the CCIW championship in 1999, the first for the program in 35 years. Djurickovic went on to win five conference championships, while the program only had one title in the first 50 years of competing in the CCIW.

Under Djurickovic, the basketball team also made four NCAA tournament appearances, including a run to the 2002 Final Four. Carthage also made a trip to the Elite 8 and two appearances in the sweet sixteen under Djurickovic.

Djurickovic was named Basketball Times "Coach of the Year" in 1985, National Association of Basketball Coaches/Kodak Division III "Coach of the Year" in 1987, NABC Midwest Region "Co-Coach of the Year" in 2010, and CCIW "Coach of the Year" in 2002, 2010 & 2017.

While at Carthage, he served as an NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Central Regional Championship Committee member.

Information on tickets for the Banquet can be found by contacting the WBCA.