The Parkside men's basketball team hosted the Ferris State Bulldogs on Thursday night in De Simone Arena. The Rangers controlled the game early, but the Bulldogs battled back and led at the half. The Rangers took complete control in the second half, winning the game 86-66 and securing sole possession of first place in the GLIAC.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rangers got off to a fast start in the first half, jumping out to a 10-2 lead to start the game. The Bulldogs bounced back quickly, taking a 27-26 with just over six minutes left in the half. Ferris State controlled the lead into the half, leading the Rangers 37-32.

The Rangers got off to a hot start in the second half, going on a 13-2 run to take the lead. The Rangers built their lead to 12 as they led 59-47 with 12 minutes to play. The two teams continued to trade baskets for the next few minutes as the Rangers continued to hold a ten-point lead. A three from Jamir Simpson built the Ranger lead to 13 with 9:15 left in the game. The basket led to a 12-0 run for the Rangers, extending the lead to 20. The Rangers scored 54 in the second half on the way to a blowout win.

A LOOK AT THE STATS

Simpson led the way for the Green and White with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists. Josiah Palmer wrapped up his night with 20 points, a pair of assists, and a pair of steals. Rasheed Bello finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Colin O'Rourke ended with 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

WHAT'S NEXT

Parkside basketball is back in action on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Rangers host Lake Superior State at 3 p.m. cst. Saturday is also Alumni Day at the Games for Parkside. For more information, visit parksiderangers.com.