Carthage got on the board first with a kill from Kyle Radecki.



A combined block by Zach Bulthuis and Radecki brought the score to 11-7.

Drew Jansen came in with a strong block which extended the lead to eight.

The Firebirds won the first set 25-20 after a service error from Concordia.

An ace from David Markes got Carthage on the board first in the second set of the night.

Carthage proceeded to go point-for-point with the visitors for the duration of the set until a kill from Markes ended the second set 25-23.

Markes's kill and ace sparked the Firebirds in the third set.

Jansen collected another kill to bring the Firebirds up 10-5.