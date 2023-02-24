SOMERS - The No. 4 Carthage College men's volleyball team picked up another non-conference win on Thursday night, defeating Concordia (Wis.) 3-0.
- Final score: Carthage 3 - Concordia 0
- Location: Kenosha, Wisconsin - Tarble Arena
- Records: No. 4 Carthage 9-3, Concordia 4-6
- Carthage got on the board first with a kill from Kyle Radecki.
A combined block by Zach Bulthuis and Radecki brought the score to 11-7.
Drew Jansen came in with a strong block which extended the lead to eight.
The Firebirds won the first set 25-20 after a service error from Concordia.
An ace from David Markes got Carthage on the board first in the second set of the night.
Carthage proceeded to go point-for-point with the visitors for the duration of the set until a kill from Markes ended the second set 25-23.
Markes's kill and ace sparked the Firebirds in the third set.
Jansen collected another kill to bring the Firebirds up 10-5.
A kill from Bulthuis ended the third set 25-12 to secure the win.
Gene McNulty led the Firebirds in assists with 19 on the day, while Markes has a match-best three aces. McNulty now has 2,005 career assists while at Carthage.
Mitch Geiger added seven digs for Carthage, followed by Drew Jansen with five.
Reigning College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Hitter of the Week Bulthuis had seven kills and a .333 hitting percentage.
- Carthage returns to conference play traveling to face North Park on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m.