Mertz on the rise

Let's take a look at who has the edge in the University of Wisconsin football team's game Saturday against New Mexico State.

When the Badgers have the ball

The Badgers rushing offense is judged on a curve. Getting 174 yards on the ground last week looks good on paper, but the Badgers didn’t execute on short-yardage situations and didn’t keep the offense on schedule inside the opponent’s 40. The offensive line needs to get right this week against an Aggies defense allowing 194.7 yards per game, including 297 to Minnesota in Week 2.

UW got all three of its tailbacks involved last week and expect that to continue. There’s enough work for Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo to share, and all three are tough, physical runners. Wearing down the defense is part of this offense’s identity, and that trio should be able to do that to the Aggies.

Junior Graham Mertz has posted back-to-back 200-yard passing games for just the third time in his career, and most importantly he’s been at his best on third down. He’s 11 of 16 for 167 yards and nine of those completions have been conversions. Mertz’s continued efficiency is crucial and the Aggies pass defense has been competitive, allowing less than 60% completions and just 144 yards per contest.

Ten receivers have caught passes thus far for UW, but look for the running backs to become even bigger receiving threats. UW has shown empty sets with tailbacks lined up as receivers this season, and the Badgers are waiting to catch a defense in a bad matchup before sending one down the field for a chance at a big play.

Edge: Wisconsin

When New Mexico State has the ball

The Aggies have struggled to find any rhythm on offense. They’ve scored 8.3 points per game, were shut out at Minnesota and only have one rusher (Diego Pavia) and one receiver (Justice Powers) with more than 100 yards despite already playing three games.

Pavia was battling Gavin Frakes for the starting quarterback job early this season, but Pavia gives the offense more mobility at the QB spot and he’s taken most of the snaps the past two weeks. The Aggies run what multiple UW defenders called a familiar offense — 11 personnel, a straight-forward rushing attack with option looks and receivers with big-play potential.

UW won’t have senior cornerback Alexander Smith for a third straight week, but that might not be as impactful as it was a week ago. Pavia only has two completions of more than 10 air yards downfield this season.

The Badgers need to get more production from their outside linebackers not named Nick Herbig. Last week’s zero-sack, zero-pressure performance by the OLB opposite Herbig can be chalked up as a product of Washington State’s scheme, but players like C.J. Goetz and Darryl Peterson need to make their presences felt this week.

Look for a big game from senior Keeanu Benton. He called out teammates for not bringing enough energy last week and he’s going to want to make a splash play or two to provide an example of playing with a spark.

Edge: Wisconsin

Special teams

The roller coaster that has been the Badgers special teams units over the past few seasons continues to be open for business.

Dean Engram hasn’t yet been able to break free with a punt return, despite some aggressive attempts at the ball. The kick return unit let up a big return last week that turned into points for Wazzu and transfer kicker Vito Calvaruso is 1 for 3.

Lucky for the Badgers, the Aggies don’t have much going for them on special teams either. Kicker Ethan Albertson is 1 for 3 on his tries, and the team hasn’t gotten any big plays in the return game.

The Badgers would settle for a net zero from special teams over the negative it’s been thus far.

Edge: Push

Trends

New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill coached against UW four times when he was the coach at Minnesota. The Badgers won all those games.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst is 13-6 in his career coming off a loss and 1-0 when facing a nonconference team coming off a nonconference loss.

Quarterback Graham Mertz never has passed for more than 200 yards in three consecutive games, something he could do Saturday.

UW’s defense is looking to hold its first three opponents of the season to less than 60 yards rushing for the second year in a row.