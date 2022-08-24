Mertz tunes in to a new message

One of the most important relationships for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense has changed for a third time in three years.

The Badgers have a new play-caller, with Bobby Engram taking over as offensive coordinator this offseason. This comes after coach Paul Chryst assumed the role in 2021 and former offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph called plays in 2020.

Junior quarterback Graham Mertz is in line to start for the third consecutive season, meaning he’s had a different voice in his helmet between plays each year he’s been in charge of the huddle. A significant level of understanding between a play-caller and quarterback is needed for an offense to succeed. But Mertz’s attempts to reach that symbiosis has required extra work due to the hot potato with the headset on the sideline.

“I think it's a fair question,” Chryst said when asked if he thinks it’s difficult for quarterbacks to adjust to new play-callers. “My answer would be I don't think it is. The way I've always been a part of it, (the quarterbacks are) also part of it. I think that your changes probably come more driven from your players and the team, and then you add the opponent. And so I don't know for certain, but I'd say not a big challenge.”

Changing play-callers doesn’t excuse any of the inconsistent play that has plagued Mertz’s career. He has 19 career touchdowns and 16 interceptions to go with a 60.8% completion rate. The improvements he’s focused on — footwork, pocket awareness and decision-making — will be crucial to UW’s push to win the Big Ten West for the first time since 2019 and make a run at a conference title for the first time since 2012.

However, Mertz feeling comfortable with the plays being called and the person calling them only will help his chances to take steps forward. He said at Big Ten media days that he spent considerable time with Engram in the offseason learning how he approaches the game. They pored over situations and drives to dissect what types of plays Engram would call in particular spots.

“My biggest thing I wanted to get to know was, ‘All right, when you're in a game, how are you going to call the play? What are you thinking? Are you thinking ahead? What's your thought process?’” Mertz said. “I think we're on a really, really good page right now.”

Senior quarterback Chase Wolf will be Mertz’s backup and has had to play in each of the past two seasons when Mertz sustained midgame injuries. He said learning the nuances of how Engram will call plays would be finalized during training camp, but adjusting to another new teaching style in the quarterback meeting room is always a challenge at first.

Mertz and Wolf said the offensive coaching staff blended the new ideas Engram brought in with the terminology and system already in place at UW. That lightened the load of learning new plays because there was significant crossover in the schemes.

Engram came to UW after eight seasons as an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, where he was the tight ends coach the past three seasons. He’s also played 14 years across three franchise in the NFL as a receiver after starring at Penn State, so he’s been around a variety of offensive systems and play-callers.

Engram will call plays from the coaches' box this season, a departure from Chryst and Rudolph being on the sideline the past two seasons. Engram will relay calls into players on the sideline, who will signal them in to the huddle.

Working with Mertz to develop their relationship as quarterback and play-caller involved more than football, Engram said.

“This system that’s been here, Paul’s done an unbelievable job with it, so it starts there,” Engram said. “But just talking to Graham and understanding what his experiences were and kind of what mine were, figuring out the details and how we want to teach (them) in this offense.

“Just kind of getting to know each other as people so that you have a better working relationship.”

Something both Engram and Mertz will have to address is improving UW’s success on third downs. The Badgers were 95 of 269 (35.3%) converting third downs over the past two seasons, including a paltry 57 of 169 (33.7%) last season. That ranked second to last in the Big Ten.

Chryst said play-calling contributed to UW’s third-down issues.

“I think at times, if you really go back, we had some plays that didn't earn the right to be called,” Chryst said. “And they made sense, but we didn’t know (the play), and/or the execution wasn't to the level where … yeah, there was a throw, but we didn't know it. Or there wasn't a throw, and that’s on the design.”

Engram will be calling plays for the first time in his career this season, another in a series of firsts — this is his first year coaching quarterbacks as well. But the quarterbacks responsible for relaying and executing his play calls can sense he’s going to bring energy to the role.

“I think we're going to be a little more aggressive this year,” Wolf said. “I think learning (Engram’s) tendencies can help us with the way we play, too. So if it's third-and-long, if we're at so-and-so (yard line), we don’t have to get it all because, knowing the play-caller, you can kind of expect, ‘OK, you get half back, you might go for it.’”