Meyers: One path to heaven

After reading Rabbi Gellman's past article about different paths to heaven, I am compelled to respond. I respectfully offer my perspective.

I believe there is a very logical, reasonable and loving reason why there is only one way to God. It is because every single person has the very same root problem -- sin.

We may do good works, but we still sin. Our God-given conscience tells us so.

One problem -- one solution. Through God's infinite grace and mercy he has provided the way through Jesus Christ to cancel our sin debt if we would only trust in him to do so.

Bruce Meyers, Kenosha