Mia Love, CNN correspondent and former congresswoman, to speak March 12 at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — CNN correspondent Mia Love is coming to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Ballroom at 7 p.m. on March 12. This Q&A session will be moderated by UW-Parkside Political Science and Law Professor Dr. Ross Astoria, and students will also be given a chance to engage with Love and offer their own questions.

In addition, this presentation is completely free and open to the community.

Love is a former representative of the 4th Congressional District of Utah and is the first and only Republican black female to ever serve in Congress. Love was appointed as the only freshman to serve on the Select Panel for Infant Lives, to investigate the selling of organs on the free market. She was also selected to serve on the Financial Services Committee (which handles regulation of the nation’s financial institutions) Terrorism and Illicit Finance, Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy and Trade subcommittees.

She is currently working a CNN correspondent and was recently appointed as a non-resident senior fellow at The United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney.