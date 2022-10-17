Michael Edward McGonegle, 45, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), disorderly conduct, battery, and hit and run.
Michael Edward McGonegle
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nolan Winter might be one of the tallest players for the Badgers next season, but he’s still learning how to play in the post.
Three Kenoshans are facing criminal charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop that yielded firearms, ammunition and drugs.
A south side Kenosha grocery store has received state recognition for outstanding diverse and inclusive hiring practices earlier this week.
Friends remember Breezy Hill Nursery's Epping for high energy, strong work ethic and `go getter' attitude
Editor’s note: In this occasional series, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We sha…
Modern Apothecary, an independently owned pharmacy in Downtown Kenosha, announced on social media that owner Erin Merritt had purchased 5700 6…
The Badgers’ regular season is halfway over but it’s just started for transfer Shanel Bramschreiber. Her coach says that’s “horrendous” and “almost criminal.”
The former Badgers guard decided to skip the NBA Summer League in favor of an overseas opportunity that allowed him and his wife to continue playing.
The National Weather Service has put out a tornado warning for Eastern Kenosha County until 1:15 p.m.
Carter Gilmore thought he had a breakthrough game last January. As playing time dwindled, he knew he had to make an impression.
After more than 20 years, two add-ons and three renovations, Chiappetta Shoes’ current store at 6821 39th Ave. has been “maxed out,” according…