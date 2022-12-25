Michael I. & Susan Lawler of Pleasant Prairie mark 50th wedding anniversary

Michael I. and Susan Lawler of Pleasant Prairie marked their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner and reception on Dec. 10 at Casa Capri Restaurant.

Michael Lawler met Susan Hagerty at the Kenosha County Fair in August of 1970. They were married on Dec. 9, 1972, at Saint George Catholic Church in Kenosha. They are lifelong Kenosha residents.

They have six children, including: Craig (Tammy), of Kenosha; Ryan (Jennifer), of Pleasant Prairie; Aaron, of Caledonia; Nathan (Jennifer), of Kenosha; Jacob (Nicole), of Pleasant Prairie; and Michael P., of Pleasant Prairie. They have 17 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Michael worked for AMC/Chrysler as a machine repair/tool technician for 35 years, retiring in 2007. Susan was a homemaker.

They have been members of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church for 47 years, where Susan taught Religious Education for 40 years. Since retirement, Michael has time to enjoy his many hobbies. Susan is a 28 year member of the Pleasant Prairie Woman’s Club.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Enjoy each day that you have with each other. Take an interest in each other’s hobbies.