Michael Plourde serves as new district administrator of Wilmot Union High School

Wilmot Union High School district staff welcomed Michael Plourde as the new district administrator for the 2022-23 school year after he officially started July 1.

Plourde, who has worked in education for 14 years, was drawn to the district by its union school district concept.

"This school is the centerpiece of the community, which is really cool," he said. "And there's a lot of strength to that, you know, the community supports the school. There's a lot of pride."

Plourde started his career as a math teacher at Hononegah Community High School in Rockton, Ill., before taking a position as assistant principal of Harlem Middle School in Loves Park Ill. After two years, he was promoted to an elementary principalship at Rock Cut Elementary, also in Loves Park. Four years later, he worked at Willowbrook Middle School in Beloit Ill., which was his last place of work before accepting his current position at Wilmot.

Some of Plourde's goals for the school year include staff development, strategic plan development and redefining ready framework program development.

"A big goal for me is to bring our new team together in a way that we can move the school forward," he said. "Five of the eight administrators are new (and) 20% of our teaching staff is new, so whenever you have that kind of turnover, there's a lot of team building, there's a lot of orientation and staff development that goes into that. So, a big goal is to bring everybody together to the Wilmot way of doing things."

Plourde highlighted the many programming and organization options included at Wilmot, such as new entrepreneurship and cybersecurity courses offered this year and a new engineering club.

"There's exciting things happening here at Wilmot," Plourde said. "(It's) a great community, the student body is fantastic (and there's) a strong group of dedicated educators who are excited to get back to a sense of normalcy after the COVID experience. There's a renewed energy in this place."