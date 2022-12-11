Michael Rohrer and Megan Richardt announce their engagement

Megan Richardt and Michael Rohrer, both of Wadsworth, Ill., have announced their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Kenneth and Deborah Richardt of Winthrop Harbor, Ill. She graduated from Zion Benton High School in Zion, Ill. She received an elementary education degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is currently a teacher at the Winthrop Harbor School District.

The groom-to-be is the son of Gary Rohrer and Michelle Rohrer-Lauer of Grayslake, Ill. He is a graduate of Grayslake Central High. He is currently the owner of Fresh Energy Inc. in Grayslake, Ill.

They plan to be married on Jan. 14, 2023, in Kenosha. They plan to reside in Wadsworth, Ill.