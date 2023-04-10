Michael Scott Fackert, 54, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine).
Michael Scott Fackert
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two men accused of defiling a woman’s driver’s license at a Kenosha car dealership and making a video of the act made their initial appear…
A man sought by U.S. Marshals has been arrested and charged with numerous felonies after allegedly fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police at a h…
Andy and Ruth Buehler were just looking for a TV program to binge during 2020.
KUSD school board member Eric Meadows files lawsuit against school board following seat vacancy proceedings
Kenosha Unified School Board member Eric has formally filed a lawsuit against the School Board Thursday in response to the board’s decision to…
Irish pub and restaurant Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., is likely to surrender its liquor license for a new business to take it over at M…