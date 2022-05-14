Mickelson won't defend PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following incendiary comments he made about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.

Mickelson authored one of the most stunning victories last year when he won the PGA at Kiawah Island, at age 50 becoming the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.

Now, the popular phrase from a decade ago — “What will Phil do next?” — carries more intrigue than sheer excitement.

The PGA of America announced his decision on social media. The PGA Championship starts Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Mickelson has not played since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International, where he accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” in an interview with Golf Digest.

Two weeks later, in an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck’s unauthorized biography to be released next week, Mickelson revealed how he had been working behind the scenes to promote the rival league funded by the Public Investment Fund and run by Greg Norman.

Mickelson dismissed Saudi Arabia's human rights atrocities, including the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, by saying it was worth it if it meant gaining leverage to get the changes he wanted on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson met the deadline to sign up for the PGA Championship on April 25, though his manager said it was more about keeping his options opened. He also entered the U.S. Open, and said he would ask for a conflicting event release to play the LIV Golf Invitational in London, the first of Norman's $20 million tournaments.

The tour said earlier this week it would not grant any releases.

Mickelson is the first major champion not to defend his title since Rory McIlroy at St. Andrews in 2015 because of a knee injury from playing soccer.

He is only the third PGA champion not to defend his title in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed in 2008 while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and Ben Hogan couldn't play in 1949 while recovering from his car getting struck by a bus.

Mickelson's issues were self-inflicted.

“I personally think it’s an unbelievable mental challenge to come back and play after what he’s put himself through," six-time major champion and CBS analyst Nick Faldo said on Wednesday. "I don’t think it’s as easy as just getting back on the bike and arriving at a golf tournament and playing. The attention is going to be monumental.”

CHAMPIONS: Steve Stricker shot a 4-under 68 to maintain a two-stroke lead Friday over Scott McCarron and Padraig Harrington in the second round of the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala., the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Stricker, who has won and finished second the last two trips to Greystone Golf & Country Club, is continuing his comeback from a health scare that landed him in the hospital for nearly two weeks last year.

He had only his first bogey of the tournament on the par 5 fifth hole but never lost his lead. He was at 11-under 133.

“The three-putt kind of put a little skid into my round really quick,” said Stricker, who was captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year. “But all in all, I did a lot of good things and played out of the fairway a lot and was able to give myself some good looks, so it was another good day.”

PGA: If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

If it is broken? Find a replacement. That’s what David Skinns did this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, and it resulted in an unprecedented performance in McKinney, Texas.

Skinns, a 40-year-old PGA Tour rookie, realized this week that his driver face was broken. He’s unsure of how long exactly he’d been playing with the defective club, but Ping was able to deliver a new one on Wednesday.

And, on Friday, he finished his round tied for first place with Sebastian Munoz and Ryan Palmer at 15-under par after shooting a second-round 63.

“As soon as we got on the range with the new [driver], it was like night and day,” Skinns said Friday. “And I knew straight away we had found something better.”

He birdied 10 holes during the second round, with one lone bogey blemish on the sixth hole. He shot a 6-under 66 on Thursday, spurred by an eagle on the 12th hole.

LPGA: The only only thing missing from Minjee Lee’s resume this year is a victory and the best scorer on the LPGA Tour took a big step toward that in the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, N.J.

Lee flirted with the best round on tour this season before settling for a 9-under 63 and a three-shot lead Friday at the halfway point of the event on that honors the 13 founding members of the women’s tour. The Australian had a 14-under 130 total at Upper Montclair Country Club.

“Hitting it close really helps you, just like I said before, really just frees you up,” said Lee, who has two top-five finishes in six events. “Even with the short putts, it’s just like a little more confidence boost.”

First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom, Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing shared second after the round played under a cloudy sky with sporadic light rain less than 10 miles from New York City. Sagstrom had a 70, while Thompson and Ewing had 66s in finishing at 11 under .

