Could this be a breakthrough in the mental health game?

Giannis, yup, THEEE GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, of the Milwaukee Bucks, considered by many to be the BEST PLAYER ON THE PLANET, suffered from mental illness.

Was he scared?

Yes.

Did people look at him like he was CRAZY?

Yup.

In 2020, the Greek Freak was thinking about retirement, right after becoming the richest NBA player.

He inked a multi-year deal well over $200 million, but clearly the money doesn't matter.

According to an article published recently by Wisconsin Sports Heroics and CBS Sports, among others including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Giannis said the COVID-19 pandemic combined with the stress of the new contract, the expectations, pressure, you name it, had him ready to quit the game he loves.

"If it doesn't make me happy, I don't do it," said Antetokounmpo in a touching article that further proves Giannis' caring nature.

"My dad had nothing."

He goes on to state he was legitimately ready to walk away. The thing he worked so hard for, the thing that changed his life, his family's life, his sons' lives, suddenly didn't matter.

Actually, loss of interest in the things you normally love is a serious symptom of depression.

"In 2020, I was … ready to walk away from the game."

Giannis continues talking, but it is now impossible to comprehend anything he's saying.

"I had that conversation – yes – with the front office. I said…"

Even the Greek Freak is human.

As a Milwaukee Bucks fan (the kind that talked scalpers outside Bradley Center into $5 or even sometimes free tickets), I can honestly say I'm happier than ever.

By far, Giannis is the greatest Buck ever — thanks to his play on the court, his philanthropy and hands-on involvement in the community, especially with impoverished young mothers and getting them diapers, and his overall, good-natured demeanor.

Antetokounmpo is a true Warrior, leader and humble guy.

The kind of person the state, country and world can look at with pride and awe.

His Greek and Nigerian roots make him must-see TV every time he plays at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where hundreds of Greek Americans wait to see him until hours after games.

The bottom line is it doesn't matter what anyone says or thinks or even does to you. People will call you crazy. Some may even stop talking or hanging because they're scared.

But please, call someone, visit a friend, see a therapist, just do something if you're feeling depressed.

You only have one life.

Take care of your MENTAL health just like you go running or lifting at the gym.

The darkest night turns to light by morning.

You got this. You can do hard things.

You are way stronger than you know.

I'm not ashamed or embarrassed to admit it — therapy and a psychiatrist saved both my life and my future as a journalist, it turns out, when I was 16 years old in 1999.

I was spiraling downward with jail or worse imminent, but my family saved me by sending me to a hospital to be diagnosed, which turned out to be Bipolar Disorder, the one with extreme highs and lows.

It's caused me to lose girlfriends, best friends, and nearly lose my family, but my wife and two beautiful kids are much stronger and more loving and understanding than I could imagine.

I love you. I'm an email away or phone call, seriously, if any of you need an ear to listen.

Seriously, anonymous angels like that helped me survive cancer, mental illness and many more of life's obstacles.

Your parents love you.

Your kids NEEED you.

Make the call.

Giannis did, and you can, too, even if you don't believe it.