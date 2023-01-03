Mike Ramczyk: The Damar Hamlin tragedy is bigger than football

This may not be long or even a one-time column.

Do I cover the NFL?

I have in the past.

But overall, not really.

Was I at the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game Monday night?

No.

But I was watching off and on from my home in Burlington.

The second I saw a Bills player with tears streaming down his face, along with an ambulance on the field, I knew something was very, very wrong.

It was supposed to be one last night of vacation, but suddenly my breath was taken away and I couldn’t really find words.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is only 24 years old.

He’s a hard-hitting, sure tackler who probably strikes fear in opposing players.

But as of press time, roughly 1 p.m. Tuesday when I’m writing this in Kenosha at the News office, Hamlin is still in critical condition going on 20 hours after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field of play during his team’s game Monday night.

Everywhere you look, including social media, the radio, TV, the work break room, texts from buddies, you can’t help but feel the human element.

Reports said officials brought Hamlin’s mother out of the stands down to the field so she could accompany her son in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the only Level 1 trauma hospital in the region.

I first thought about my kids, 8-year-old Coraline and 3-year-old Roman, and how much I love watching them play sports.

If I was forced to witness something like this happening to them, the pain would be unimaginable.

But just look at how people have generously responded.

According to an NPR article, more than $4 million have been raised — by fans of all people, not relatives or people he knows personally necessarily — toward a charity Hamlin started in 2020, which is a toy drive for needy kids.

It went from around $3,000 to $4 million by 9 a.m. central time Tuesday morning.

With Hamlin still in critical condition, I’m sure this number will increase exponentially in the next few days.

The NFL did the right thing by postponing the Bengals-Bills game the rest of the week. So both teams will play in Week 18 Sunday, but as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, it hasn’t been rescheduled. The NFL hasn’t made a decision on how to proceed.

What we do still know, however, is that the Bills (12-3), Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) and Bengals (11-4) must have a fair resolution so one of them can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs, which start Jan. 14.

Right now, however, football doesn’t matter. Living, breathing, seeing your kids, walking, simply existing are far, far more important than any game like football.

The NFL realizes that, as evidenced by a press release from the NFL Tuesday:

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams on Tuesday, Goodell noted that each organization had received information that morning from Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti, the league’s VP of Wellness & Clinical Services, regarding available mental health and support resources.

Additional resources including on-site services can be available for any club that wishes this assistance,” Goodell said in the memo, obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. “If your club would like to make use of these additional resources, please have your Player Engagement lead or Team Clinician contact Dr. NiiLampti.”

I feel the NFL is handling this well, and as some have said on Twitter, they are kind of in a no-win situation if they played the game Tuesday or Wednesday night. So suspending it this week was the right call.

You can always play the game AFTER the final game, perhaps the Thursday after this weekend’s games. In that instance, you would probably have to push the entire postseason back one week, and even the Super Bowl would be one week later.

Absolutely not ideal, but as we’ve seen from the COVID-19 pandemic, anything is possible in terms of the logistics of scheduling.

You have to do what you have to do.

The Hamlin family released a powerful statement Tuesday summarizing this tragedy:

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Thank you,

The Hamlin Family

So, there you have it.

This is devastatingly shocking and tragic,

A 24-year-old young has been seriously injured.

I’ll end this with an Aaron Rodgers quote from Tuesday’s Pat McAfee Show.

“At the end of the day, there’s one thread that connects [the players] — and it’s that we know we’re the modern-day gladiators,” he said. “We’re doing something we love, but we’re also putting our bodies and future heath on the line.”

Do we love football?

Of course.

Is the nature of the sport inherently flawed due to its violent nature?

That’s the topic of another column.

For now, please pray for Damar Hamlin, and please take a second to pause, breathe and think for a second.

Friend or enemy, Democrat or Republican, Bengal or Bill.

We are ALL in this world TOGETHER.

When bad things unfortunately happen to one person, it happens to many more.

Because Damar Hamlin essentially is our brother, our fellow human being, we must care about this, just like we would care about this happening to mom or dad.

So the next time you interact with someone, keep these things in mind and follow the golden rule.

Treat others how you want to be treated.

It’s not a cliché — you never know what’s going to happen.