Milton and Glenda Bergerson mark 60th wedding anniversary

Milton and Glenda Bergerson of Kenosha marked their 60th wedding anniversary with a family party with dinner and dancing on July 9 at Castle Hill Supper Club in Merrillan, Wis. They also celebrated the 60th wedding anniversary of Milton’s brother, Ron and his wife, Donna. They also celebrated with a Disney Cruise in August to Alaska with son Chad, daughter Jill, son-in-law Thad, and their three grandchildren, Julie, Jaclyn and Todd.

Milton Bergerson met Glenda Simpson when they were living in the same apartment building in Indianapolis, Ind. They are thankful that Milton (then of Northfield, Wis.) was drafted and stationed in Indianapolis so that they could eventually meet in the same apartment building.

They were married on Oct. 8, 1962, at the Methodist Episcopal Church in Lapel, Ind. They have lived in Kenosha for 60 years.

They have two children: Chad Bergerson, of Kenosha; and Jill (Thad) Jensen, of Kenosha. They have three grandchildren.

Milton worked for American/Chrysler Motors in the Crankshaft and Inspection Departments, retiring in 2000. Glenda worked for Kenosha Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse, retiring in 1999.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? We have a love and trust for one another that continues to grow through the years. Family is very important to us and we extend this love to our children and grandchildren.