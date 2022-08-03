Milwaukee to host Blackhawks

Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee since 1993. It's the first time the Blackhawks have played at Milwaukee since facing the Los Angeles Kings at the Bradley Center on Dec. 1, 1992.

The Bradley Center, the Bucks’ former home, hosted NHL preseason games and regular-season games annually from 1988-93.

Golf

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and a group of players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the rules of where players can compete.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The complaint also includes an application for a temporary restraining order by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Six players who have competed in LIV Golf events are among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and would be eligible for the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason that starts next week.

The PGA Tour has suspended members for playing in LIV Golf events without a release to play in tournaments the same week of a PGA Tour event. The tour does not allow releases for tournaments held in North America. The last two LIV Golf events — with $25 million in prize money for 54 holes with no cut — were in Oregon and New Jersey.

The Journal reported that details of the lawsuit indicate the PGA Tour suspended Mickelson in March for allegedly recruiting players to LIV Golf. When he applied for reinstatement in June, the tour denied it because he had played in the first Saudi event held outside London.

Football

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail.

No other details were immediately available.

Brown was acquired in a draft-day deal with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to play a big role in Arizona's offense, especially during the first six weeks when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out because of a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancers.

In Arizona, criminal speeding is defined as anything 20 mph over the posted speed limit. It is a misdemeanor.

Soccer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said it was “unacceptable” for Cristiano Ronaldo and other players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano in Manchester, England.

Ronaldo made his first preseason appearance in the match, playing 45 minutes amid speculation about his future at the club. He was pictured with teammate Diogo Dalot leaving the game before full-time of the 1-1 draw.

Ten Hag did not speak to the media after the friendly but told Dutch broadcaster Viaplay on Wednesday that “there were many more (as well as Ronaldo) who went home.”

The manager said he did not condone it: "Certainly not, this is unacceptable for everyone. I tell them that it’s unacceptable, that we are a team, a squad and that you should stay until the end.”

The 37-year-old Ronaldo missed United’s preseason tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons.

Brighton visits Old Trafford on Sunday in the season opener, which will be Ten Hag's first competitive match as United's manager.

Obituary

Lars Tate, part of a long line of Georgia running back greats who went on to play three seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay and Chicago, has died, the school announced Tuesday. He was 56.

Tate died late Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida, about a month after being diagnosed with throat cancer, his son, Donavan Tate, told the Athens Benner-Herald.

Tate led the Bulldogs in rushing in 1986 and '87, finishing his college career with 3,107 yards — the sixth-most in school history. Herschel Walker and Nick Chubb were the only Georgia backs with more carries than Tate’s 615 from 1984-87.

He was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 1988 and led the team in rushing his first two seasons, totaling 1,055 yards and 15 touchdowns with 19 starts.

But Tate was cut by the Bucs ahead of the 1990 season, finishing out his career by playing sparingly in three games for the Bears.