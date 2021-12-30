Today we have a very special loving girl named Minnie who is looking for the perfect fit. She also answers... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the first baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately, but she was having problems after that, according to a news release.
Three Kenosha men face felony drug charges in a case that started with a traffic stop and led to an alleged drug trafficking house in the city.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
An Illinois engineer says the creature he saw was fast, athletic and massive, covering a two-lane road in two quick strides.
Three Kenosha men were shot and killed, and three others wounded when a man opened fire at a bar in Somers following a fist fight between the …
In the immediate aftermath of the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020, many areas of Kenosha became a battleground for ri…
In what police are calling a holiday miracle, a woman was able to walk away from a Wednesday crash between her vehicle and a semi-trailer that…
STURTEVANT — A Kenosha woman allegedly stole a car in Milwaukee and got into a car accident, then kicked an officer after fleeing on foot.
Things were back to normal in the high school football world this past fall, at least for the most part.
A criminal complaint issued Wednesday morning by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office provides disturbing details about the death of …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.