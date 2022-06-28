MLB: 12 suspended following Angels and Mariners brawl on Sunday

Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday's game.

Nevin and Winker were two of 12 players or coaches suspended between the teams, according to an MLB release Monday night.

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford received five games, Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz were suspended for three, and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo received two games.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is out for the rest of the season after undergoing wrist surgery, will be suspended five games when he returns from the injured list. For now, he is prohibited from sitting on the bench for the next seven games.

Nevin received a significant suspension for Angels opener Wantz intentionally throwing at Winker while warnings were in place for both teams. Nevin made the late decision to pitch Wantz instead of scheduled starter Jose Suarez.

Nevin’s suspension began Monday night as the Angels opened a series against the Chicago White Sox. Bench coach Ray Montgomery, who received a two-game suspension, will manage in Nevin’s place. Montgomery and catching coach Bill Haselman (one game) will begin serving their suspensions after assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti returns from his five-game ban.

The punishments were announced within 90 minutes of Los Angeles' and Seattle's games Monday night.

The AL West rivals play 11 more times this season, but not until the start of a four-game series in Seattle on Aug. 5.

