Chicago Cubs two-way prospect Nazier Mulé’s professional baseball debut will be delayed.

Mulé is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next week to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, sources told the Chicago Tribune.

The Cubs drafted Mulé, 18, in the fourth round last year and signed the right-hander to an above-slot $1 million bonus. During his senior high school season at Passaic Tech in New Jersey, Mulé was shut down from pitching midway through the spring because of arm fatigue.

Mulé is ranked by MLB.com as the Cubs’ No. 27 prospect. A roughly 14-month rehab timeline sets up Mulé for a midseason return in 2024.

Mulé’s upside is higher as a pitcher — the Cubs love his potential thanks to a fastball that can hit 100 mph and an effective slider. As a shortstop, his raw power makes him an intriguing hitter.

The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $7.75 million, one-year contract with free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Profar can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses, getting the full amount for 400 plate appearances, the person said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.

The former Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres outfielder batted .231 (3 for 13) with a solo homer and RBI for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic this spring training.

He hit .243 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs for San Diego last season and opted out of what would have been the final season of a $21 million, three-year contract with the Padres.