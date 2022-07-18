MLB Notes: Sons of All-Stars top MLB draft

Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of former major league All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night.

Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion Matt Holliday, was chosen first by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise.

Holliday, a left-handed-hitting shortstop from Stillwater High in Oklahoma, is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. He hit .685 and with 89 hits in 41 games and broke a national record for hits in a high school season that had been held by J.T. Realmuto.

His father was a seven-time All-Star and the 2007 NL batting champion. Matt was taken by Colorado with the 210th overall pick in the seventh round in 2007.

Jackson has said he planned to attend Oklahoma State, but he’s likely headed to pro ball now. The slot value assigned to the first pick is just shy of $9 million.

Jones is a 6-foot-3 18-year-old from Wesleyan High in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. He hit .570 with 13 homers, 39 RBIs, 72 runs, 33 walks and 32 stolen bases this year. He also went 10-1 as a pitcher, though he is projected as an outfielder.

His father, a five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, was born in Curaçao and signed with Atlanta as an international free agent.