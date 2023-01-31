MLB Notes: World Series winning Cub Fowler retires

Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons.

An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies (2008-13), Houston (2014), the Cubs (2015-16), St. Louis (2017-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (2021).

Fowler signed a minor league contract with Toronto last March 31. He went 5 for 12 (.417) with three RBIs in three games for Triple-A Buffalo from April 28-30, then was released on May 3.

“From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a 'vet' in Anaheim -- there are a few things I will never forget,” Fowler wrote on Twitter. “Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first ‘you’ve been traded to Houston’ heart pounding call. The feeling of bliss while hearing the words ‘All-Star.' ... Soaking wet and freezing on the field with tears in my eyes after winning the World Series in Chicago. ... I’m mostly proud to look back at my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win."

• Outfielder Hunter Renfroe went to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in the first case to be argued this year.

Renfroe, who turned 31 on Saturday, requested a raise from $7.65 million to $11.9 million and the Angels asked arbitrators Melinda Gordon, Scott Buchheit and John Stout to pick $11.25 million. Renfroe’s hearing was the first in person since 2020, just before the pandemic, and followed two years of Zoom arguments.

A decision will be held and released after later hearings.

Renfroe hit .255 with 29 homers and 72 RBIs for Milwaukee last season, down from a .259 average, 31 homers and 96 RBIs for Boston in 2021. He was acquired by the Angels in November for right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris.

• The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Matt Barnes in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Miami sent left-hander Richard Bleier to Boston for Barnes, and the Red Sox will pay the Marlins $5,625,000 to cover more than half the $10.25 million Barnes is guaranteed. The 32-year-old Barnes was designated for assignment when the Red Sox signed outfielder Adam Duvall last week.

Barnes helped Boston win the 2018 World Series, going 6-4 with a 3.65 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 62 games covering 61⅔ innings as a hard-throwing setup man that season.

He had 24 saves in 2021, making the AL All-Star squad before struggling in the second half and losing the closer job. He fell to 0-4 with a 4.31 ERA and eight saves in 44 appearances last year, striking out 34 and walking 21 in 39⅔ innings.