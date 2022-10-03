Mobile home park stabbing victim expected to survive

The victim of a reported stabbing in a Kenosha mobile home part is expected to survive, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The male victim was reportedly stabbed at the Maple Lane Mobile Home Park, 8750 Sheridan Rd, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik.

The department posted Sunday night that there was one person stabbed who suffered serious injury. The victim was flighted for medical treatment.

The suspect in the incident is in custody and has not yet been identified.

Kenosha Police indicated the stabbing was not a random incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.