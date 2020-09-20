More anniversaries

Couples celebrating significant anniversaries include:
Ken and Deborah (Cairns) Richardt, 40 years, married on Sept. 20, 1980.
Dan & Rhonda (Feuker) Schrandt, of Kenosha, 30 years, married on Sept. 21, 1990.
Lyden and Melissa (Nogacki) Moon, of Pleasant Prairie, 20 years, married on Sept. 9, 2000.
Allen and Karen (Rauguth) McDowell, of Pleasant Prairie, 10 years, married on Sept. 18, 2010.
Steve and Jennifer (Smith) Heinzen, of Kenosha, 20 years, marriage on Oct. 7, 2000.
Send information to jsloca@kenoshanews.com or mail it to Anniversaries, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!