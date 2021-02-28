More women are dialing into virtual work during the pandemic

According to a National Women’s Law Center analysis, 865,000 of the 1.1 million workers ages 20 and over who dropped out of the labor force between August and September of this year were women — a number four times higher than the 216,000 men who also left the workforce during that time.

I was a bit shocked by those numbers and started to wonder what job/career options there are for women who feel they have no choice but to leave their jobs to handle e-learning and other coronavirus-related challenges.

“Between scheduled virtual classrooms, online assignments, emails from teachers day and night, and standardized testing, it can drive you mad. The idea of trying to do any work, let alone [work] that can flex with this new normal is daunting and overwhelming,” says Michelle Lopez, founding advisor at Breakaway Bookkeeping and Advising, who started the company a few months before the pandemic hit and has been juggling those challenges in the months since.

“Add in the inevitable worries about finances and your future, parents, particularly women, are taking on more stress than ever and it breaks my heart to hear so many stories of women stepping away from fulfilling and profitable careers because of the pandemic.”

But as Lopez stresses, all isn’t lost!