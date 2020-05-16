Barca urges safety in wake of court ruling

Work has begun to obtain more testing for the state and also to hire hundreds of contact tracers, Barca said.

Barca disagreed with any thoughts that the court’s ruling was tied to the reopening of the economy. Those efforts had already begun, as Evers had started to ease restrictions leading up to the Tuesday, May 26 deadline that now has become moot.

With the 4-3 decision — including Republican Brian Hagedorn who sided with the minority — it’s clear, Barca said, that the ruling came down to politics.

“It was just a political decision of whether the executive or legislative branch should have the final say,” he said. “In the middle of a pandemic, that is the absolute worst time to act.”

Difficult situation

Barca said he was even more disappointed to read the decision that didn’t address the Republican Legislature’s request during oral arguments to have 11 days from the time of the ruling to when it would be vacated, which had been six days in its written brief.

Instead, the ruling was vacated immediately, which Barca said sent the state’s 72 counties into a bit of turmoil on what to do next.