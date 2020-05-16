Barca urges safety in wake of court ruling

Even with the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this week to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home orders, it’s relatively agreed that the the state isn’t out of the woods yet.
And that means residents still need to exercise caution as municipalities throughout the state begin an attempt to some kind of normalcy.
Without maintaining those safety measures, there very likely will be a spike in cases here, Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said Friday afternoon.
“People do need to still exercise an abundance of caution,” he said. “Obviously, we’re deeply disappointed in the Supreme Court case. We think it’s very clear that the (State) Constitution, as well as the statutes, are very clear that the executive branch must have the authority to act quickly, and you can’t wait for rules in order to do so.”
Barca said he was pleased to see information put out to the public by Racine County on Friday, namely to continue to tread softly in the early stages of these eased guidelines.
The virus itself remains active and dangerous, he said.
“This virus is just as deadly today as it was eight weeks ago,” the lifelong resident of Kenosha and Somers said. “Nothing has changed in that regard. People need to exercise an abundance of caution. Some people think it’s perhaps not as virulent. That is not the case.”
Work has begun to obtain more testing for the state and also to hire hundreds of contact tracers, Barca said.
Barca disagreed with any thoughts that the court’s ruling was tied to the reopening of the economy. Those efforts had already begun, as Evers had started to ease restrictions leading up to the Tuesday, May 26 deadline that now has become moot.
With the 4-3 decision — including Republican Brian Hagedorn who sided with the minority — it’s clear, Barca said, that the ruling came down to politics.
“It was just a political decision of whether the executive or legislative branch should have the final say,” he said. “In the middle of a pandemic, that is the absolute worst time to act.”
Difficult situation
Barca said he was even more disappointed to read the decision that didn’t address the Republican Legislature’s request during oral arguments to have 11 days from the time of the ruling to when it would be vacated, which had been six days in its written brief.
Instead, the ruling was vacated immediately, which Barca said sent the state’s 72 counties into a bit of turmoil on what to do next.
“They ignored that, and that’s what’s so irresponsible, because we have chaos right now,” he said. “The counties association put out information saying it wasn’t clear they could continue their own executive orders. The ruling didn’t deal with counties. It dealt with whether a rule had to be put forward, and counties don’t put forward rules.”
With the court ruling and now the repeal of executive orders off the table, Barca said a worst-case scenario with a potential spike of cases moving forward would be unable to be handled in a timely fashion.
And that’s because a new emergency rule would have to be forward, be reviewed by the legislature and then implemented, which could take six days to two weeks, he said.
“In that time frame, a lot of people could be infected,” Barca said. “Many people could die. That’s the problem with the process of an emergency order, but that’s what it would take going forward.”
Barca said he also found it interesting that Evers’ decision to close schools for the remainder of the year was left untouched by the court’s ruling, which in effect tossed out everything else.
“They apparently acknowledged that the governor and secretary of health have the authority to shut down schools,” he said. “That was somewhat peculiar, but that does remain in the scope of the executive branch’s authority.”
Slow recovery
One thing Barca is confident that won’t happen quickly is a fast economic turnaround from the past couple months.
That process is going to be ongoing for sure, he said, and he doesn’t expect a full rebound any time soon.
“This will not happen overnight,” Barca said. “The more consumer is, and the more people feel comfortable health-wise to go out, the quicker it will have a comeback. That’s why these next few weeks or so are pivotal. ... If we can keep people safe and they do follow an abundance of caution over the course of the next three or four weeks, then you’re going to see a much quicker bounce back in terms of the economy.
“Regardless of that, there’s no question you’re not going to see the economy come back in the next three to six months. You’re talking closer to a year or a couple of years before we’re back to where we were in January.”
The number of cases in Wisconsin is a direct result of the majority of the residents doing the right thing the past two months, Barca said.
“It’s because of their efforts to stay at home, to keep social distancing, wash their hands and businesses who made a sacrifice to limit people coming into their store and doing curbside pickup, that’s what made sure that the number of deaths and infections were not nearly as multiplied as many times as they would have been without that kind of an effort,” he said.
