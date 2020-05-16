Kenosha County woman killed in crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 28-year-old Kenosha County woman was killed early Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a culvert and tree on Durand Avenue near Stuart McBride Park and just east of the Walmart shopping center.

According to a release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, police and South Shore firefighters were dispatched at 4:06 a.m. to the 6500 block of Durand Avenue (Highway 11) for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police said the vehicle reportedly left the roadway while travelling east and struck a mailbox and culvert on the south side/residential area of the road and then came to rest after striking a tree. Upon arrival, officers found the driver — who was the only occupant of the vehicle — unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts at the scene were unsuccessful.

The driver has been identified as Christina D. Mejia, but police did not indicate in their release in which community in Kenosha County Mejia resided.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further details were available as of press time Saturday.

