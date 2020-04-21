Martice Fuller charged with soliciting people to contact jurors

According to the criminal complaint, in none of the conversations did Fuller ask people to directly contact the jurors, but he did appear to be asking people to speak on his behalf to family members. In at least one case, the person Fuller is speaking to tells him to stop. “Don’t you talk about the jurors. I know what you’re talking about, but just don’t say nothing else about the jurors. (District Attorney Michael) Graveley is listening to all your calls,” the person tells Fuller.

The complaint states that an investigator followed up with all four people and found none of them spoke to any of the jurors. One of the people Fuller spoke to, a 16-year-old, said he did talk to a friend whose parent was a juror after speaking to Fuller, but said he did not mention his mother or the trial.

Fuller’s trial for the Juga homicide was scheduled to begin in May. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency that has limited court activity and contact between defense attorneys and clients, the court pushed the trial date back to Aug. 31.

Fuller is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the soliciting communication with jurors charges on April 28.

