Martice Fuller charged with soliciting people to contact jurors

Two months after his jury trial for the shooting death of his 15-year-old girlfriend was postponed following allegations of jury tampering, Martice Fuller was charged with four felonies for attempting to solicit people to contact jurors.
Fuller, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for shooting his former girlfriend, Kaylie Juga, and with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting her mother, Stephanie Juga. Fuller is alleged to have entered the Juga family home on the afternoon of May 9, 2019, after Kaylie returned home from school, shooting her in her bedroom and then shooting her mother when she tried to help her daughter.
In the new charges filed Tuesday, he is charged with four counts of soliciting communication with jurors.
On the day his trial was scheduled to begin Feb, 17, 2020, prosecutors told the judge they had learned through recorded phone calls and jail visits that Fuller had asked people to contact members of the jury. After hearing the allegations, the judge adjourned the trial to a later date with a new jury.
The criminal complaint filed Tuesday alleges that Fuller spoke to three people by phone and to one person in person after the jury had been chosen, in each case mentioning possible connections to two of the jurors. In both cases, the jurors may have been parents of people Fuller or his friends or family members knew.
According to the criminal complaint, in none of the conversations did Fuller ask people to directly contact the jurors, but he did appear to be asking people to speak on his behalf to family members. In at least one case, the person Fuller is speaking to tells him to stop. “Don’t you talk about the jurors. I know what you’re talking about, but just don’t say nothing else about the jurors. (District Attorney Michael) Graveley is listening to all your calls,” the person tells Fuller.
The complaint states that an investigator followed up with all four people and found none of them spoke to any of the jurors. One of the people Fuller spoke to, a 16-year-old, said he did talk to a friend whose parent was a juror after speaking to Fuller, but said he did not mention his mother or the trial.
Fuller’s trial for the Juga homicide was scheduled to begin in May. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency that has limited court activity and contact between defense attorneys and clients, the court pushed the trial date back to Aug. 31.
Fuller is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the soliciting communication with jurors charges on April 28.
