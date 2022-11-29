 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Speeding, marijuana odor leads to Kenosha man's arrest for weapon violation

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A speeding car and the smell of marijuana led to the discovery a loaded firearm in the vehicle in which police later arrested a 22-year-old Kenosha man Monday night.

Zachary Dutter

Dutter

The man was taken into custody following what began as a traffic stop at 6:47 p.m. in the 9000 block of Sheridan Road, according to Sgt. Zach Dutter of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. Police recommended charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit against the man. He was also cited for speeding.

During the traffic stop, officers noticed a "strong odor of marijuana" coming from the vehicle, Dutter said. Upon searching the vehicle officers located marijuana and atop the marijuana they also found a loaded hand gun for which the suspect did not have a concealed carry license.

Prior to the stop, police recorded the driver's vehicle traveling 61 mph in a posted 45 mph speed zone. He was arrested without incident, Dutter said.

