Two people injured in crash at Washington Road and 30th Avenue

A two-car collision at Washington Road and 30th Avenue sent two people to the hospital Monday.
According to Kenosha Police Sgt. Austin Hancock, two drivers were transported to a local hospital following the 11:50 a.m. crash. Hancock said their injuries were not life-threatening. Their conditions were not immediately known. The crash also resulted in a snapped guy wire at the scene, he said.
Additional details were not available late Monday.
Spring Election Guide: Information on candidates for state and local races, referendums
Attached are articles and reports related to the April 6 general election.
This collection will be regularly updated, so check back at kenoshanews.com.
The mix of contested state and local races for judgeships, education leadership roles and municipal government seats across Kenosha County sho…
Judge candidates vying for seats in Kenosha County’s first and sixth circuit court branches in the April 6 election tackled issues of equal ac…
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board in the April 6 election.
MADISON — The race to become Wisconsin’s top education official that is open for the first time in more than a decade pits a rural superintend…
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board in the April 6 election.
Four west county school districts will ask voters for additional funds via referendums in the April 6 general election. Two districts are seek…
Racism, mental health and virtual learning’s effect on education post-pandemic were among the issues district residents asked candidates vying…
In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday, March 23, for the April 6 general election.
The Kenosha News posed several questions to the candidates and will run their answers to the questions over the next several days.
Perhaps the most high-profile local race in the coming April 6 election is the one for Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 6 judge.
TREVOR — Three newcomers to elected office are vying for two seats on the Trevor-Wilmot Board of Education in the April 6 election.
TWIN LAKES — A registered write-in candidate, who will not appear on the April 6 general election ballot, has emerged to challenge incumbent T…
The Kenosha Unified School District is scheduled to livestream and video record a School Board candidate panel discussion, hosted and moderate…
NAMI Kenosha County is planning to host its fifth circuit court judge candidate public forum via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WILMOT — Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Wilmot Union High School Board of Education in the April 6 general election.
TWIN LAKES — Three incumbents and a newcomer will vie for three Twin Lakes Trustee seats in the April 6 general election.
PADDOCK LAKE — Four candidates are vying for three trustee seats on the Paddock Lake Village Board in the April 6 general election.
PADDOCK LAKE — John Poole has challenged incumbent Cheryl Baysinger for the Paddock Lake seat on the Westosha Central High School Board of Edu…
WHEATLAND — Longtime Town chairman William Glembocki is being challenged by Diane Grenus in the April 6 general election.
Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court early last year, will have a challenger in her first run for electi…
Candidates for the Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 1 judgeship recently spoke on issues of equity and equality, technology in the courtroo…
A Kenosha defense attorney and the county’s deputy district attorney will square off in the April general election in the race for the Kenosha…
The majority of contested races throughout Kenosha County in April will be to fill school board seats, the slate of candidates announced this …
State superintendent candidates Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly will advance to the spring election which will determine who will be Wisconsin’s next top education official.
Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court early this year, will have a challenger in her first run for electi…
Kerr wants to decentralize state education department; Underly called proposal a 'Hail Mary' campaign ploy
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr is proposing decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and…