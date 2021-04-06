 Skip to main content
Two people injured in crash at Washington Road and 30th Avenue
Two people injured in crash at Washington Road and 30th Avenue

The aftermath of a two-car collision at Washington Road and 30th Avenue just before noon Monday, April 5, 2021.

A two-car collision at Washington Road and 30th Avenue sent two people to the hospital Monday.

According to Kenosha Police Sgt. Austin Hancock, two drivers were transported to a local hospital following the 11:50 a.m. crash. Hancock said their injuries were not life-threatening. Their conditions were not immediately known. The crash also resulted in a snapped guy wire at the scene, he said.

Additional details were not available late Monday.

Spring Election Guide: Information on candidates for state and local races, referendums

Attached are articles and reports related to the April 6 general election.

This collection will be regularly updated, so check back at kenoshanews.com.

County clerk expects 20 percent turnout in Tuesday election
Local News
County clerk expects 20 percent turnout in Tuesday election

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
The mix of contested state and local races for judgeships, education leadership roles and municipal government seats across Kenosha County sho…

WATCH NOW: Circuit Court judge candidates weigh in on access, impartiality, judicial reform
Government & Politics
WATCH NOW: Circuit Court judge candidates weigh in on access, impartiality, judicial reform

  • Terry Flores
Judge candidates vying for seats in Kenosha County’s first and sixth circuit court branches in the April 6 election tackled issues of equal ac…

KUSD candidate questions: Views on virtual learning and parent involvement
Local News
KUSD candidate questions: Views on virtual learning and parent involvement

  • TERRY FLORES
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board in the April 6 election.

WATCH NOW: Underly, Kerr vie for state school superintendent
State & Regional
WATCH NOW: Underly, Kerr vie for state school superintendent

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
MADISON — The race to become Wisconsin’s top education official that is open for the first time in more than a decade pits a rural superintend…

KUSD candidate questions: Should school resource officers be in schools?
Local News
KUSD candidate questions: Should school resource officers be in schools?

  • TERRY FLORES
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board in the April 6 election.

Referendums on tap in four western Kenosha County school districts
Local News

Referendums on tap in four western Kenosha County school districts

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
Four west county school districts will ask voters for additional funds via referendums in the April 6 general election. Two districts are seek…

WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board candidates address racism, mental health, virtual learning at forum
Local News
WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board candidates address racism, mental health, virtual learning at forum

  • Terry Flores
Racism, mental health and virtual learning’s effect on education post-pandemic were among the issues district residents asked candidates vying…

In-person absentee voting begins March 23 in Kenosha County on Tuesday
Local News
In-person absentee voting begins March 23 in Kenosha County on Tuesday

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday, March 23, for the April 6 general election.

KUSD candidate questions: Why did you decide to run for the School Board?
Local News

KUSD candidate questions: Why did you decide to run for the School Board?

  • TERRY FLORES
The Kenosha News posed several questions to the candidates and will run their answers to the questions over the next several days.

April 6 election: Cunningham, Gabriele face off in Circuit Court Branch 6 race
Local News
April 6 election: Cunningham, Gabriele face off in Circuit Court Branch 6 race

  • Kenosha News staff
Perhaps the most high-profile local race in the coming April 6 election is the one for Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 6 judge.

Three newcomers seek a seat on Trevor-Wilmot School Board
Local News
Three newcomers seek a seat on Trevor-Wilmot School Board

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
TREVOR — Three newcomers to elected office are vying for two seats on the Trevor-Wilmot Board of Education in the April 6 election.

Skinner faces write-in challenger for Twin Lakes village president seat
Local News
Skinner faces write-in challenger for Twin Lakes village president seat

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
TWIN LAKES — A registered write-in candidate, who will not appear on the April 6 general election ballot, has emerged to challenge incumbent T…

KUSD School Board candidate forum set for Monday
Local News
KUSD School Board candidate forum set for Monday

  • Kenosha News staff
The Kenosha Unified School District is scheduled to livestream and video record a School Board candidate panel discussion, hosted and moderate…

NAMI Kenosha County sets judicial candidate forum for Tuesday
Local News
NAMI Kenosha County sets judicial candidate forum for Tuesday

  • For The Kenosha News
NAMI Kenosha County is planning to host its fifth circuit court judge candidate public forum via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Four running for two seats on Wilmot Union High School Board
Local News
Four running for two seats on Wilmot Union High School Board

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
WILMOT — Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Wilmot Union High School Board of Education in the April 6 general election.

Three incumbents, one newcomer in race for three Twin Lakes village trustee seats
Local News
Three incumbents, one newcomer in race for three Twin Lakes village trustee seats

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
TWIN LAKES — Three incumbents and a newcomer will vie for three Twin Lakes Trustee seats in the April 6 general election.

Four vie for three Paddock Lake village trustee seats in April 6 election
Local News
Four vie for three Paddock Lake village trustee seats in April 6 election

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
PADDOCK LAKE — Four candidates are vying for three trustee seats on the Paddock Lake Village Board in the April 6 general election.

Baysinger, Poole vie for Paddock Lake seat on Westosha Central School Board
Local News
Baysinger, Poole vie for Paddock Lake seat on Westosha Central School Board

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
PADDOCK LAKE — John Poole has challenged incumbent Cheryl Baysinger for the Paddock Lake seat on the Westosha Central High School Board of Edu…

April 6 Election: Glembocki, Grenus to square off in Wheatland chairman race
Local News
April 6 Election: Glembocki, Grenus to square off in Wheatland chairman race

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
WHEATLAND — Longtime Town chairman William Glembocki is being challenged by Diane Grenus in the April 6 general election.

April 6 election: Benitez-Morgan, Dougvillo face off in Branch 1 Circuit Court race
Local News
April 6 election: Benitez-Morgan, Dougvillo face off in Branch 1 Circuit Court race

  • Kenosha News staff
Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court early last year, will have a challenger in her first run for electi…

Candidates in Kenosha County Circuit Branch 1 race address equality, equity, technology and reform
Local News
Candidates in Kenosha County Circuit Branch 1 race address equality, equity, technology and reform

  • Terry Flores
Candidates for the Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 1 judgeship recently spoke on issues of equity and equality, technology in the courtroo…

Cunningham, Gabriele advance to general election in April in Branch 6 judge race
Local News
Cunningham, Gabriele advance to general election in April in Branch 6 judge race

  • Terry Flores
A Kenosha defense attorney and the county’s deputy district attorney will square off in the April general election in the race for the Kenosha…

Contested races emerge throughout Kenosha County

Contested races emerge throughout Kenosha County

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
The majority of contested races throughout Kenosha County in April will be to fill school board seats, the slate of candidates announced this …

Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly advance to spring election in race for state superintendent
State & Regional
Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly advance to spring election in race for state superintendent

  • LEE NEWSPAPERS
State superintendent candidates Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly will advance to the spring election which will determine who will be Wisconsin’s next top education official.

Gerad Dougvillo to challenge Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan in spring election
Local News
Gerad Dougvillo to challenge Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan in spring election

  • Deneen Smith
Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court early this year, will have a challenger in her first run for electi…

Kerr wants to decentralize state education department; Underly called proposal a 'Hail Mary' campaign ploy
Local News
Kerr wants to decentralize state education department; Underly called proposal a 'Hail Mary' campaign ploy

  • Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr is proposing decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and…

