Two people injured in crash Monday at Washington Road and 30th Avenue

A two-car collision at Washington Road and 30th Avenue sent two people to the hospital Monday.

According to Kenosha Police Sgt. Austin Hancock, two drivers were transported to a local hospital following the 11:50 a.m. crash. Hancock said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Their conditions were not immediately known. The crash also resulted in a snapped guy wire at the scene, he said.

Additional details were not available late Monday.

