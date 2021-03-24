UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Authorities respond to tractor leaking hydraulic fluid at Pershing Boulevard and 75th Street

The loader, a type of tractor, struck three vehicles in the 7:30 p.m. incident, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson of the Kenosha Fire Department. No one was injured.

Initially, an engine company responded to a call of a vehicle on fire, but no fire was found. Johnson said the vehicle's hydraulic line apparently ruptured and it began leaking fluid. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and a city street crew contained and clean the spill and the vehicle is expected to be towed Thursday, he said.