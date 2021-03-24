WATCH NOW: Authorities respond to tractor leaking fuel at Pershing Boulevard and 75th Street

Kenosha police and fire personnel are responding to a loader that had been reported leaking diesel fuel and hydraulic fluids around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the McDonald's just west of Pershing Boulevard and south of Highway 50 (75th Street).
This incident will be update with additional details. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Terry Flores
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today