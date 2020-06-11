WATCH NOW: Carthage College students pick up their diplomas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carthage College students, and some family members, drove through the campus Wednesday to pick up their diplomas.

Carthage staff set up tents in the parking lots near the Tarble Arena on campus — one to hand out diplomas, and the second to celebrate the graduates and give them some parting swag.

Graduates were also cheered on by Carthage professors as they made their way off campus for the final time.

