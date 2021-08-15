WATCH NOW: Demonstrators protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for local health care workers, hospital employees

More than 120 people, including a number of Kenosha health care professionals and their supporters, took to the streets Sunday to protest hospital policies that now require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The protests took place in stages during the afternoon and evening with part of the group demonstrating on along Highway 50 in front of Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on the south side of the road and to the west on the sidewalk on the north side of the highway outside the Aurora Medical Center parking lot.

Chants of "Freedom of choice" and "My body, my choice" rang out while motorists intermittently honked in agreement with the many signs the demonstrators held up, along with American flags, amid the bright sunshine and light dust kicked up from roadwork and cars that zoomed past on the busy thoroughfare.

Throughout the afternoon and early evening, demonstrators staged their opposition to the recent announcements by Froedtert South, which is requiring staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. Froedtert South manages both Froedtert Kenosha and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie hospitals. Advocate Aurora Health also announced last week that its staff at its hospitals in Wisconsin, including Aurora Kenosha Medical Center, and Illinois must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

Love 7 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.