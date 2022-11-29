BRISTOL – Revised designs for a new Kenosha County Human Services Department at Sun Plaza are nearly complete and if all goes as planned, the project could break ground by spring, public works officials said Monday night.

“As of right now, we are looking to submit (plans) in early December to the city for their planning commission meeting in January,” County Public Works and Facilities Director Shelly Billingsley told the Public Works Committee.

She said that the plans about 95% complete.

“So we are moving forward with this project and hopefully in the next couple of months you will see that at 100% where they will naturally get the cost estimating for what their original their process.”

Relocating human services

The county plans to relocate its human services operations from the Job Center building at 8600 Sheridan Road to the proposed facility to be developed by Bear Development in the Sun Plaza shopping center at 52nd Street and 30th Avenue.

In September, supervisors voted unanimously to receive $9.85 million from the State of Wisconsin’s Neighborhood Investment Funding program that would support the relocation. Gov. Tony Evers earlier this spring announced the commitment of the state funding, which is part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act that offers local governments pandemic relief money to aid with economic recovery.

In February, the County Board gave unanimous approval to the human services project, which includes a purchase agreement between the county and Bear Development. Under the unique private-public partnership, Bear Development would buy the current Human Services/Job Center property for $1.6 million. It would then redevelop Sun Plaza to meet the county’s needs.

The new human services building is expected to house the department’s various divisions in larger space on two floors under one roof. During the meeting, Billingsley handed out very preliminary renditions, which, she said, had changed “quite dramatically” since the last version. A previous version showed a much taller rendition of the building’s façade.

Billingsley said Human Services Director John Jansen, which includes project management and facilities in the design team are working through modifications to meet city requirements.

“So … we don't have the site plan quite there yet. I'm hoping to get that this week so I can share that, as well,” she said.

Bidding expected early next year

Jim Kupfer, chief finance officer for Public Works said that in January or February the plans are expected to be “done enough” to bid. In the meantime, Bear Development is expected to perform demolition work on the Sun Plaza location, he said.

“They’ll start that on their own before and then it'll be bid and construction should start on that building, probably second quarter, maybe the end of the first quarter,” said Kupfer.

Construction is expected to last 14 to 16 months before being completed by the second or third quarter of 2024 and human services operations move in.

“At that point in time … we will have received the $10 million, assuming we spent it, which we certainly should have by that point in time,” he said.

According to the terms of the grant, the county would need to first spend the money before the state funds kick in to reimburse for costs. In its agreement with Bear, the county would lease the Sun Plaza property for five years from 2024 to 2029 and then purchase the facility. Once human services is moved out of the Job Center in 2024, Bear would buy the old building form the county for $1.6 million, he said.

Bonding stalemate effect?

Chairman Mark Nordigian wondered whether the county’s current situation with the current stalemate over the lack of bonding authority to pay for other capital improvements would hold back the project. Kupfer didn't think so.

“That's pretty much been the schedule since the beginning of this year,” said Kupfer of the human services project.

Earlier this month, the County Board failed to secure enough votes approve the bonding to pay for $16,155,000 in capital improvement projects. It also did not vote on two other resolutions that would have authorized bonding for $19.5 million for highways and bridge projects and more than $2 million in grants for the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

In recent weeks, County Executive Samantha Kerkman has met with supervisors who voted against the bonding resolution. The supervisors have called on both the administration and the board to reconsider adding back three positions cut from the Public Works Department. The cuts funded the addition of a deputy and two detective positions in the Sheriff’s Department. The meetings and discussions, however, have failed to progress.