WATCH NOW: Father of Jacob Blake urges son's backers to "stand tall" as they mark second anniversary of Kenosha unrest

The father of Jacob Blake remembered the night his son’s mother called him to tell him Jacob had been shot.

She was upset and screaming into the phone. Jacob Blake Sr., who lives in Charlotte, N.C., was on his way to pick up Thai food when her call came. Soon after, his daughter called. Then his phone rang off the hook. A video of his son’s shooting by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey was shared.

The elder Blake said that’s when he felt time stop.

“I received the video maybe three minutes after the original phone call,” he said. “And with my own two eyes, I witnessed an attempted murder.”

On Aug. 23, 2020, Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, who is Black, after the Kenosha man resisted arrest during a domestic disturbance. The shooting triggered several days of protests and riots in the city.

Wednesday evening, Blake addresse a group in Civic Center Park Wednesday night that gathered to commemorate the second anniversary of protests Blake backers call "Kenosha’s Uprising" in the wake of the shooting.

That day Blake Sr. drove 1,075 miles to Kenosha, his youngest son in the backseat, stopping only to rest in Lexington, Ky., before arriving in the Milwaukee area at the hospital where his son was fighting for his life.

“Fourteen and half hours I drove on this day two years ago,” he said. “Kenosha has become a part of my family because of the way you all welcomed me in my time of need.”

Coordinated by the local leaders of community organizations that escalated their efforts in the wake of Blake’s shooting, Wednesday's event was billed as “True Stories of the Uprising.” It also featured a slide show with photos of the events that transpired, presented by Kenosha NAACP secretary Veronica King, who plans to write a book.

For more than two hours, members of For Our Future, Leaders of Kenosha, and Black Leaders Organizing for Communities -- many who took part in the protest two years ago -- recounted their experiences and expressed concerns about “disinformation” that continues, especially as elections near.

Kyle Flood, a former Kenosha Unified School Board member and a senior organizer with the Madison-based For Our Future, made the distinction between the rioters and protesters of the local uprising, who live and work in the community.

“A lot of people think that what happened in Kenosha happened for three days,” he said. "That’s the biggest lie in the world, because the Kenosha Uprising began after the murder of George Floyd. People took to the streets in May of 2020. People peacefully protested in Kenosha all summer long … and even today we are still having the Kenosha Uprising.”

Getting political

County Board Supervisor John Franco sought to dispel the notion from Republicans that Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, did not act quickly enough and let Kenosha burn. Calling the notion “outrageous” he said that was not the case and that Evers followed the procedure in place for mobilizing the National Guard, one that was explained at length by National Guard Adjutant General’s account in a presentation made before the County Board.

“No governor would do that and it’s being used for political means,” he said. “So, who’s at fault then? Well, how about this: the people that were doing the rioting.”

State Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, who also participated in the protests two years ago, accused Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels of exploiting the anniversary for his own political gain.

“Tim Michels barely lives in Wisconsin, yet he … (says) that Kenosha was burning and he tries to place blame on Gov. Evers,” he said.

Earlier this year, Michels defended against claims that he resided out of state. Michels, who toured Kenosha on Tuesday with U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and others, later participated in a roundtable discussion that placed much of the blame for Kenosha’s destruction on Evers.

Hannah Gittings, girlfriend of Anthony Huber, who was shot and killed during the protests, took issue with the Kenosha Guard’s “call to arms” amid the turmoil -- not because an armed militia had sought to protect businesses and homes, but rather its “shoot to kill” mentality toward protesters.

“I do have an issue with what transpired in that Facebook event page, going directly against Facebook’s community standards because it was a complete incitement of violence,” she said.

Gittings had filed a lawsuit against Facebook, the Kenosha Guard and Kyle Rittenhouse, a suit she has since dropped. Rittenhouse was charged but later found not guilty in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum and Huber and seriously injuring Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on Aug. 25, 2020, in the unrest. Rittenhouse’s legal team argued he had acted in self-defense and the jury agreed.

Gittings said she felt sorry for Rittenhouse and anyone who answered the call to arms.

“What kind of sad, like, unloving environment did he have around him to make him feel like that was what he should be doing that night?” Gittings said.

Huber, she said, was the “complete opposite of that” seeking to stop others from being hurt that night.

Reimaging Kenosha

Kyle Johnson is the lead organizer for Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, a group that has sought to “reimagine Kenosha” by drawing on the “community’s power” to bring forth change.

“We have witnessed countless instance after instance of cops serving as judge, jury and executioner and that cannot continue to stand,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’re thinking about when we say reimagine Kenosha. But the reason we’re gathered here tonight is because there was one life they failed to take.

“Jacob Blake’s resilience these past two years has defined what it means to reimagine ... and has become an outspoken advocate in the fight for justice against state-sanctioned violence,” he said.

Johnson added systems in place to prevent crime need to be rebuilt when “someone can shoot three people and walk past police without being apprehended.”

Saw that night



Leaders of Kenosha Executive Director Tanya McLean, an Uptown resident who has often been front and center in leading protests, said the night following the shooting, she witnessed as rioters destroyed an ATM in front of police who did nothing to stop them. In her own neighborhood, she said she nearly had “10 fights” with people who she said were not from the area.

“Because you’re not going to come here doing all that because they’re going to blame us for this and you don’t live here,” she said.

McLean also took issue with the “Kenosha Strong” efforts to board up businesses to keep them from further destruction. According to McLean, those efforts focused on Downtown, and Uptown was an afterthought. McLean and Rochelle Moore, another community activist, later found an Illinois plywood supplier and recruited people off the street to nail down boards.

“So we’re talking about Downtown who had all their stuff boarded up never thought about Uptown and what was needed,” she said

McLean said Kenosha continues to be in denial about the what happened to Blake, and the aftermath of a community that fails to address the roots of the problem.

“Like its just gonna go away,” she said.

Fight never over

Blake, however, said that the fight for justice will never be over “until we get what we came for.”

He urged people to unite and to not be afraid as they continue to seek it.

“I mean that. We can never stop unity. We must unite. I don’t care what organization you’re with,” he said. “We must unite. We must stand tall. We can’t waver. We can’t be scared … Kenosha, stay awake, baby, I love you all.”