WATCH NOW: Groups unite to commemorate second anniversary of `uprising' in Kenosha at Civic Center Park; father of Blake urges son's backers to "stand tall"

Three Kenosha community organizations that formed in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake gathered at the city's Civic Center Park to commemorate the second anniversary of what they call `Kenosha's Uprising' Wednesday night.

For more than two hours, members of For Our Future, Leaders of Kenosha, and Black Leaders Organizing Communities, many of who took part in the demonstrations in the wake of the Kenosha Police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. two years ago, continued to speak out against police brutality, as well as, what they said was the disinformation that continues to circulate about the protests.

Jacob Blake Sr., also addressed the crowd saying that the night of Aug. 23, 2020, he was in North Carolina when he received call from his son's mother who was screaming on the phone that their son had been shot. Blake later saw a video of his son Jacob Blake Jr. who had been shot seven times by a police officer.

"I received a video, maybe three minutes after the original phone call and with my own two eyes, I witnessed an attempted murder," the elder Blake said.

He urged the three dozen people who attended the event to unite and not to be afraid as they continue to seek justice.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, who is Black, after the Kenosha man resisted arrest during a domestic disturbance. Blake had apparently turned toward Sheskey with a knife. Police had a warrant to arrest Blake on felony sexual assault at the time. The shooting triggered several days of protests and riots that had devastated the city.

Hannah Gittings, the girlfriend of Anthony Huber,who was among the protesters, also spoke at the event. Huber was shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse after hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard on Aug. 25, 2020, during the civil unrest and chaos that followed in Downtown Kenosha. Following a trial in November last year, a jury returned a not guilty verdict and found that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense.

