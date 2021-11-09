 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: No bones about it: Kenosha Fire Department team wins rib-eating challenge
alert top story

WATCH NOW: No bones about it: Kenosha Fire Department team wins rib-eating challenge

The Kenosha Fire Department team consisting of fire personnel Andrew Heiler, Tyler Howard, Cullen Osmond, won the inaugural Kenosha Fire vs. Kenosha County Sheriff's departments Rib-Eating challenge Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The lip-smacking affair was held in the parking lot the Texas Roadhouse, 11841 71st St., Kenosha.

The Kenosha Fire Department team consisting of fire personnel Andrew Heiler, Tyler Howard, Cullen Osmond, won the inaugural Kenosha Fire vs. Kenosha County Sheriff's departments Rib-Eating challenge Monday.

The lip-smacking affair was held in the parking lot the Texas Roadhouse, 11841 71st St. Representing the Sheriff's Department was Capt. Justin Miller, "Deputy Friendly" and DARE Officer Ray Rowe, and Capt. Tony Gonzalez.

The event was a fundraiser in partnership with Texas Roadhouse, which donated 10 percent of the proceeds from sales — when diners mentioned the rib challenge — to the teams' favorite charities, including CARE for the Fire Department and DARE for the Sheriff's Department. The winners of the rib-eating challenge won bragging rights and dinner prizes, along with a bigger share of the donation, according to restaurant officials.

On hand from the Sheriff's Department for the benefit was the K9 unit, with Deputy Terry Tifft and K9 Riggs, the latter of whom was shot and injured as he stopped a fleeing homicide suspect on Oct. 21. Riggs was released from an Illinois veterinary hospital on Oct. 24.

