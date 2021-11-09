WATCH NOW: No bones about it: Kenosha Fire Department team wins rib-eating challenge

A team from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, left, including Justin Miller, Ray Row and Tony Gonzalez faces off against a squad from the Kenosha Fire Department, including Andrew Heiler, Tyler Howard and Cullen Osmond Monday for the inaugural rib-eating contest in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse. The contest includes proceeds from 10 percent of the restaurant's sales to be donated to benefit the departments' charities. The Fire Department team won the contest.
Terry Flores
A squad from the Kenosha Fire Department, including Andrew Heiler, left, Tyler Howard and Cullen Osmond polishes off their plates en route to a victory against the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department's team with Justin Miller, Ray Rowe and Tony Gonzalez Monday for the inaugural rib-eating contest in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse. The contest included 10 percent of the restaurant's sales Monday night to be donated to benefit the departments' charities.
Terry Flores
A squad from the Kenosha Fire Department, left side, including Andrew Heiler, Tyler Howard and Cullen Osmond polishes off their plates en route to a victory against the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department's team, right, of Justin Miller, Ray Rowe and Tony Gonzalez during the inaugural rib-eating contest Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse,11841 71st St. The restaurant donated 10 percent of Monday's restaurant's sales (when diners mentioned the rib challenge) to the departments' charities. On hand from the Sheriff's Department for the benefit was the K9 unit, with Deputy Terry Tifft and K9 Riggs, the latter of whom was shot and injured as he stopped a fleeing homicide suspect on Oct. 21 in Bristol. Riggs was released from an Illinois veterinary hospital on Oct. 24.
Terry Flores
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Deputy Friendly Ray Rowe, left, Capt. Justin Miller, Texas Roadhouse mascot Andy the Armadillo, Deputy Terry Tifft with K9 Riggs, King Elvis of the Kenosha Kingfish and Capt. Tony Gonzalez come together after Monday's charity rib-eating contest at Texas Roadhouse.
Terry Flores
Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputy Terry Tifft with K9 Riggs pay a visit to the charity rib-eating contest on Monday at Texas Roadhouse.
The Kenosha Fire Department team consisting of fire personnel Andrew Heiler, Tyler Howard, Cullen Osmond, won the inaugural Kenosha Fire vs. Kenosha County Sheriff's departments Rib-Eating challenge Monday.
The lip-smacking affair was held in the parking lot the Texas Roadhouse, 11841 71st St. Representing the Sheriff's Department was Capt. Justin Miller, "Deputy Friendly" and DARE Officer Ray Rowe, and Capt. Tony Gonzalez.
The event was a fundraiser in partnership with Texas Roadhouse, which donated 10 percent of the proceeds from sales — when diners mentioned the rib challenge — to the teams' favorite charities, including CARE for the Fire Department and DARE for the Sheriff's Department. The winners of the rib-eating challenge won bragging rights and dinner prizes, along with a bigger share of the donation, according to restaurant officials.
On hand from the Sheriff's Department for the benefit was the K9 unit, with Deputy Terry Tifft and K9 Riggs, the latter of whom was shot and injured as he stopped a fleeing homicide suspect on Oct. 21. Riggs was released from an Illinois veterinary hospital on Oct. 24.
