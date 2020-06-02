You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Protesters march in downtown Kenosha
Barack Baldwin, 9, holds a sign during a protest against police brutality in Civic Center Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Following the end of a peaceful protest at Civic Center Park in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters conducted a nonviolent march through downtown Kenosha Tuesday evening.

Chanting George Floyd’s name, “Black Lives Matter!”, "Whose streets? Our streets!", “No justice, no peace!” and "Hands up, don't shoot!" they made their way by downtown shops along Sixth Avenue.

The group continued along Sixth Avenue towards 50th Street, walking in the roadway and shutting down part of the street as police squads pulled ahead to direct traffic around the protesters.

The protesters then moved along Sheridan Road at the intersection of 50th Street, where they walked in the roadway back to the Kenosha County Courthouse, again with law enforcement officers moving in ahead of the group to close down the roadway and direct motorists around them.

While outside the courthouse, and as law enforcement officers looked down on them from the roof of the courthouse, protesters gathered on the steps, repeating chants that echoed throughout the park during the earlier protest an hour or so before:

“George Floyd!”

“No justice, no peace!”

“Black Lives Matter!”

By around 7:30 p.m., the larger crowd had dispersed and left the area, only some staying behind. 

